Groups of refugees arrested in Pretoria appear in court

Some of the refugees arrested outside the UN Refugee Agency in Pretoria last week have appeared in court on Monday.

On Friday, police removed refugees that had been living outside the offices of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

At least 180 foreign nationals were arrested.

More than 200 others including pregnant women and children were bussed to the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp

The arrested foreigners are appearing in smaller groups before the court, reports EWN's Thando Kubheka.

About 30 people had appeared by midday on Monday, mostly male Congolese nationals.

According to Kubheka, most of them have refused legal aid and wish to find their own legal defence.

The case has been postponed to Thursday to allow officials time to verify the statuses and criminal records of the detainees.

They will be kept in custody until then.

The group of about 185 refugees are currently appearing here in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on charges of trespassing. Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

They are appearing in small groups of about 30 each. The first group has just appeared. Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

