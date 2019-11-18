Airline safety claims are malicious, says SAA
South African Airways (SAA)has denied claims that flights are not safe during the ongoing strike.
Trade union Numsa has warned passengers not to fly SAA because the airline is relying on inexperienced workers to do the work of safety officers in terms of the cabin crew.
The unions, who have been on strike since Friday, are demanding an 8% salary hike while SAA is offering 5,9% pay rise.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show, SAA chief commercial officer Phillip Saunders says the comments by the union are disgraceful.
RELATED: 'The problem is incompetent SAA management staff and thieving'
These claims are malicious, they are determined to destroy SAA and hurt the South African economy.Phillip Saunders, Chief commercial officer - SAA
The safety of passengers and our crew is the highest priority of SAA. These allegations are disgraceful and an insult to the civil aviation authority and SAA.Phillip Saunders, Chief commercial officer - SAA
RELATED: SAA doesn't have cash flow to pay unions what they want, says airline exec
There is no foundation to these claims. No pilot will fly an aircraft unless they are confident it is safe.Phillip Saunders, Chief commercial officer - SAA
The airline says it intends to reinstate six continental flights from Tuesday.
November 18, 2019
More and more of our crews are deciding to work despite receiving terrible threats from unions.Phillip Saunders, Chief Commercial Officer - SAA
This article first appeared on 702 : Airline safety claims are malicious, says SAA
More from Local
Eskom board 'firmly' behind appointment of new CEO, Numsa says it's a setback
Andre de Ruyter, who is currently the CEO of packaging group Nampak, will take over from Phakamani Hadebe.Read More
Andre de Ruyter announced as new Eskom CEO
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan made the announcement on Monday.Read More
Refugees in Cape Town contemplate 'walking to the nearest border'
Refugees living at a Methodist chapel in Cape Town's city centre are considering alternative options following an attack last week.Read More
Cancer survivor Musa Motha: 'Anything is possible if you believe'
Dancer, choreographer and producer Musa Motha unpacked how believing in himself changed his life.Read More
FMF activist Cekeshe released from hospital, in need of psychiatric treatment
Wikus Steyl, the lawyer for the Fees Must Fall student activist, says his client's mental health has taken a tremendous strain.Read More
'Sanctions on Zimbabwe are symptoms of bigger political problem'
Former Zimbabwean politician, Professor Arthur Mutambara weighs in on a symposium aimed at helping the country's economy recover.Read More
Groups of refugees arrested in Pretoria appear in court
At least 180 foreign nationals were arrested last week and are appearing in court on charges of trespassing.Read More
Garden of Lights organiser responds to backlash over 'disaster event'
David Huni, the organiser behind the Christmas Brilliance Garden of Lights event in Stellenbosch, was asked to explain himself.Read More
City updates by-laws on short-term rentals for Cape Town homeowners
Homeowners can rent their house, flat or any other property for short-term stays no longer than 30 consecutive days at a time.Read More
'The problem is incompetent SAA management staff and thieving'
SAA Pilot's Association former chair, Captain Piet Taljaard says the core does all the work while management is clueless.Read More