Airline safety claims are malicious, says SAA

South African Airways (SAA)has denied claims that flights are not safe during the ongoing strike.

Trade union Numsa has warned passengers not to fly SAA because the airline is relying on inexperienced workers to do the work of safety officers in terms of the cabin crew.

The unions, who have been on strike since Friday, are demanding an 8% salary hike while SAA is offering 5,9% pay rise.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show, SAA chief commercial officer Phillip Saunders says the comments by the union are disgraceful.

These claims are malicious, they are determined to destroy SAA and hurt the South African economy. Phillip Saunders, Chief commercial officer - SAA

The safety of passengers and our crew is the highest priority of SAA. These allegations are disgraceful and an insult to the civil aviation authority and SAA. Phillip Saunders, Chief commercial officer - SAA

There is no foundation to these claims. No pilot will fly an aircraft unless they are confident it is safe. Phillip Saunders, Chief commercial officer - SAA

The airline says it intends to reinstate six continental flights from Tuesday.

More and more of our crews are deciding to work despite receiving terrible threats from unions. Phillip Saunders, Chief Commercial Officer - SAA

