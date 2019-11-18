'Sanctions on Zimbabwe are symptoms of bigger political problem'
International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor will on Monday host a symposium in Pretoria.
The symposium is aimed at South Africa's role in finding ways to help Zimbabwe's economy to recover.
Academics and diplomats have gathered in Pretoria with the hopes that they will be able to help the government assist Zimbabwe's sanctions to be lifted.
RELATED: Zimbabwe anti-sanctions protest fails despite free transport, chicken and Pepsi
Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show chats to former Zimbabwe politician, Professor Arthur Mutambara.
The starting point of the symposium is to understand the nature of Zimbabwe's problems. There are political and economic problems. We need to understand the nature and character of those problems and that is the best path towards a prosperous Zimbabwe.Professor Arthur Mutambara, Former Zimbabwean politican
Sanctions are not the issue in Zimbabwe, it is the politics of the country that need to be addressed, he says.
We need to make sure that our elections produce a bonafide outcome. Sanctions are just a symptom of a bigger problemProfessor Arthur Mutambara, Former Zimbabwean politican
Listen below to the full conversation:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Sanctions on Zimbabwe are symptoms of bigger political problem'
More from Politics
[LISTEN] Peter Hain details complicity of international banks in state capture
Hain took to the stand on Monday to testify about how domestic corruption was facilitated on the global stage.Read More
Steenhuisen can't ignore the question of race - Ralph Mathekga
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga gives his take on John Steenhuisen's appointment as Democratic Alliance interim leader.Read More
'Trump's Twitter attack on impeachment witness shows his attitude towards women'
US President Donald Trump has been labelled misogynist by many political commentators and his latest tweets may be proof of that.Read More
Steenhuisen voted DA's interim leader, Meyer chosen as interim federal chair
John Steenhuisen and Makashule Gana were both gunning for the DA's top position left vacant following Mmusi Maimane's resignation.Read More
Steenhuisen expected to win DA leadership contest
At least 150 members of the DA's federal council will gather to vote for an interim leader and interim federal chairperson today.Read More
'I believe I am the leader DA needs at this point in time' - Makashule Gana
The Gauteng MPL faces off against John Steenhuisen in the DA interim federal leader contest on Sunday.Read More
'There are two horses in this DA race but the inside track goes to Steenhuisen'
Political analyst Jan-Jan Joubert says there is always a chance of a Makashule Gana upset.Read More
CCMA set to mediate meeting between unions and SAA as strike continues
Pundits weigh in on the protest happening at the airline and how passengers have been impacted by it.Read More
'If SAA meets our demands, we will be more than happy to call off strike'
Sacca president Zazi Nsibanyoni-Anyiam Mugambi says the airline needs to come to the party to avert the protest.Read More
'Unions are making a mistake. SAA is dying. It’s not Eskom – we don’t need it'
SAA is on its knees, cap in hand, asking taxpayers for R2 billion this month. Unions must be careful, warns Guy Leitch (SA Flyer).Read More
More from Local
Eskom board 'firmly' behind appointment of new CEO, Numsa says it's a setback
Andre de Ruyter, who is currently the CEO of packaging group Nampak, will take over from Phakamani Hadebe.Read More
Andre de Ruyter announced as new Eskom CEO
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan made the announcement on Monday.Read More
Refugees in Cape Town contemplate 'walking to the nearest border'
Refugees living at a Methodist chapel in Cape Town's city centre are considering alternative options following an attack last week.Read More
Cancer survivor Musa Motha: 'Anything is possible if you believe'
Dancer, choreographer and producer Musa Motha unpacked how believing in himself changed his life.Read More
Airline safety claims are malicious, says SAA
SAA chief commercial officer Phillip Saunders says no pilot will fly an aircraft unless they are confident it is safe.Read More
FMF activist Cekeshe released from hospital, in need of psychiatric treatment
Wikus Steyl, the lawyer for the Fees Must Fall student activist, says his client's mental health has taken a tremendous strain.Read More
Groups of refugees arrested in Pretoria appear in court
At least 180 foreign nationals were arrested last week and are appearing in court on charges of trespassing.Read More
Garden of Lights organiser responds to backlash over 'disaster event'
David Huni, the organiser behind the Christmas Brilliance Garden of Lights event in Stellenbosch, was asked to explain himself.Read More
City updates by-laws on short-term rentals for Cape Town homeowners
Homeowners can rent their house, flat or any other property for short-term stays no longer than 30 consecutive days at a time.Read More
'The problem is incompetent SAA management staff and thieving'
SAA Pilot's Association former chair, Captain Piet Taljaard says the core does all the work while management is clueless.Read More