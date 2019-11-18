International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor will on Monday host a symposium in Pretoria.

The symposium is aimed at South Africa's role in finding ways to help Zimbabwe's economy to recover.

Academics and diplomats have gathered in Pretoria with the hopes that they will be able to help the government assist Zimbabwe's sanctions to be lifted.

RELATED: Zimbabwe anti-sanctions protest fails despite free transport, chicken and Pepsi

Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show chats to former Zimbabwe politician, Professor Arthur Mutambara.

The starting point of the symposium is to understand the nature of Zimbabwe's problems. There are political and economic problems. We need to understand the nature and character of those problems and that is the best path towards a prosperous Zimbabwe. Professor Arthur Mutambara, Former Zimbabwean politican

Sanctions are not the issue in Zimbabwe, it is the politics of the country that need to be addressed, he says.

We need to make sure that our elections produce a bonafide outcome. Sanctions are just a symptom of a bigger problem Professor Arthur Mutambara, Former Zimbabwean politican

Listen below to the full conversation:

This article first appeared on 702 : 'Sanctions on Zimbabwe are symptoms of bigger political problem'