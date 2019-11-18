FMF activist Cekeshe released from hospital, in need of psychiatric treatment
Fees Must Fall student activist Khanya Cekeshe is in urgent need of private psychiatric treatment, according to his lawyer Wikus Steyl.
Cekeshe was briefly admitted into a prison hospital over the weekend for mental health issues.
According to Steyl, Cekeshe's mental health has been worsening in recent weeks.
He explains that psychiatrists at the prison are only available once a month and are unable to help Cekeshe, who has apparenly been taking tremendous strain.
Khanya was briefly admitted yesterday and released again last night.Wikus Steyl, lawyer representing Khanya Cekeshe
Basically, the hospital did nothing. It's a prison hospital. They performed some tests, drew blood but [there was] no real help from them.Wikus Steyl, lawyer representing Khanya Cekeshe
We are now scrambling to find a private psychiatrist that can go see Khanya in prison, because prison psychiatrist only comes around once a month, regardless of the dire emergency Khanya is in. They just refused to help.Wikus Steyl, lawyer representing Khanya Cekeshe
For the last couple of weeks, is mental health has taken a tremendous strain. He's going from bad to worse every day.Wikus Steyl, lawyer representing Khanya Cekeshe
Cekeshe has been behind bards at the Leeuwkop Correctional Centre in Bryanston, Johannesburg where he is serving his eight-year sentence.
He was as convicted of public violence and malicious damage to property when he tried to set a police van alight during student protests in 2016.
Listen to the latest from Kanya Cekeshe lawyer:
More from Local
Eskom board 'firmly' behind appointment of new CEO, Numsa says it's a setback
Andre de Ruyter, who is currently the CEO of packaging group Nampak, will take over from Phakamani Hadebe.Read More
Andre de Ruyter announced as new Eskom CEO
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan made the announcement on Monday.Read More
Refugees in Cape Town contemplate 'walking to the nearest border'
Refugees living at a Methodist chapel in Cape Town's city centre are considering alternative options following an attack last week.Read More
Cancer survivor Musa Motha: 'Anything is possible if you believe'
Dancer, choreographer and producer Musa Motha unpacked how believing in himself changed his life.Read More
Airline safety claims are malicious, says SAA
SAA chief commercial officer Phillip Saunders says no pilot will fly an aircraft unless they are confident it is safe.Read More
'Sanctions on Zimbabwe are symptoms of bigger political problem'
Former Zimbabwean politician, Professor Arthur Mutambara weighs in on a symposium aimed at helping the country's economy recover.Read More
Groups of refugees arrested in Pretoria appear in court
At least 180 foreign nationals were arrested last week and are appearing in court on charges of trespassing.Read More
Garden of Lights organiser responds to backlash over 'disaster event'
David Huni, the organiser behind the Christmas Brilliance Garden of Lights event in Stellenbosch, was asked to explain himself.Read More
City updates by-laws on short-term rentals for Cape Town homeowners
Homeowners can rent their house, flat or any other property for short-term stays no longer than 30 consecutive days at a time.Read More
'The problem is incompetent SAA management staff and thieving'
SAA Pilot's Association former chair, Captain Piet Taljaard says the core does all the work while management is clueless.Read More