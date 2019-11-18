FMF activist Cekeshe released from hospital, in need of psychiatric treatment

Fees Must Fall student activist Khanya Cekeshe is in urgent need of private psychiatric treatment, according to his lawyer Wikus Steyl.

Cekeshe was briefly admitted into a prison hospital over the weekend for mental health issues.

According to Steyl, Cekeshe's mental health has been worsening in recent weeks.

He explains that psychiatrists at the prison are only available once a month and are unable to help Cekeshe, who has apparenly been taking tremendous strain.

Khanya was briefly admitted yesterday and released again last night. Wikus Steyl, lawyer representing Khanya Cekeshe

Basically, the hospital did nothing. It's a prison hospital. They performed some tests, drew blood but [there was] no real help from them. Wikus Steyl, lawyer representing Khanya Cekeshe

We are now scrambling to find a private psychiatrist that can go see Khanya in prison, because prison psychiatrist only comes around once a month, regardless of the dire emergency Khanya is in. They just refused to help. Wikus Steyl, lawyer representing Khanya Cekeshe

For the last couple of weeks, is mental health has taken a tremendous strain. He's going from bad to worse every day. Wikus Steyl, lawyer representing Khanya Cekeshe

Cekeshe has been behind bards at the Leeuwkop Correctional Centre in Bryanston, Johannesburg where he is serving his eight-year sentence.

He was as convicted of public violence and malicious damage to property when he tried to set a police van alight during student protests in 2016.

Listen to the latest from Kanya Cekeshe lawyer: