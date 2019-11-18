Streaming issues? Report here
Keeping up with your neighbours, financial progress
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Tech Tuesdays: Spice APP Your Life
Brendyn Lotz - Journalist at HTXT Africa
SACAA-Aircraft are safe to fly -
Phindiwe "Phindi" Gwebu - Executive for corporate services at South African Civil Aviation Authority
SAA/Unions Public Enterprises Committee weighs in
Khaya Magaxa
New Eskom CEO
Ted Blom
Framework of striking
Consumer rights when it comes to refunds for poorly-managed events
Phenias Ncube - Acting Consumer Protector in the Western Cape
Meet Cape Town student entrepreneur finalists
Denislav Marinov - Owner of DVM Designs
Vuako Khosa - Owner of Changing Lives Shoe Laundry
7 ways to summit Table Mountain
Nikki Benatar - Editor of Inside Guide
FMF activist Cekeshe released from hospital, in need of psychiatric treatment

18 November 2019 1:48 PM
Wikus Steyl, the lawyer for the Fees Must Fall student activist, says his client's mental health has taken a tremendous strain.

Fees Must Fall student activist Khanya Cekeshe is in urgent need of private psychiatric treatment, according to his lawyer Wikus Steyl.

Cekeshe was briefly admitted into a prison hospital over the weekend for mental health issues.

According to Steyl, Cekeshe's mental health has been worsening in recent weeks.

He explains that psychiatrists at the prison are only available once a month and are unable to help Cekeshe, who has apparenly been taking tremendous strain.

Khanya was briefly admitted yesterday and released again last night.

Wikus Steyl, lawyer representing Khanya Cekeshe

Basically, the hospital did nothing. It's a prison hospital. They performed some tests, drew blood but [there was] no real help from them.

Wikus Steyl, lawyer representing Khanya Cekeshe

We are now scrambling to find a private psychiatrist that can go see Khanya in prison, because prison psychiatrist only comes around once a month, regardless of the dire emergency Khanya is in. They just refused to help.

Wikus Steyl, lawyer representing Khanya Cekeshe

For the last couple of weeks, is mental health has taken a tremendous strain. He's going from bad to worse every day.

Wikus Steyl, lawyer representing Khanya Cekeshe

Cekeshe has been behind bards at the Leeuwkop Correctional Centre in Bryanston, Johannesburg where he is serving his eight-year sentence.

He was as convicted of public violence and malicious damage to property when he tried to set a police van alight during student protests in 2016.

Listen to the latest from Kanya Cekeshe lawyer:


