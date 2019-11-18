Steenhuisen can't ignore the question of race - Ralph Mathekga
The Democratic Alliance has elected John Steenhusien to lead the party until April 2020, while Ivan Meyer will take over as the interim federal chairperson, replacing Athol Trollip who also resigned last month.
What does this mean for DA and the question of race?
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga shares his view.
I do think that you need someone who is sensitive to the question of race.Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst
Race matters a great deal, we area a country that historically has had opportunities distributed along racial lines.Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst
I think the DA needs a policy conference where they discuss this thing very deeply and they need to take a position on things such as affirmative action.Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst
This article first appeared on 702 : Steenhuisen can't ignore the question of race - Ralph Mathekga
