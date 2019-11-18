[LISTEN] Peter Hain details complicity of international banks in state capture

Member of Britain’s House of Lords Peter Hain has presented in his evidence to the state capture inquiry, a list of recommendations that he believes the South African government should adopt in order to clamp down on corruption.

Hain took to the stand on Monday to testify about how domestic corruption was facilitated on the international stage to enable money laundering.

Eyewitness News senior reporter Theto Mahlakoana has more on the story.

He suggests that there should be regulatory bodies that are formed, to not only monitor compliance of financial institutions to existing legislation but to also form task teams that would be connected to law enforcement to ensure that where such issues do arise, that institutions like the NPA and the Hawks should act... Theto Mahlakoana, Senior Political Reporter - EWN

