Cancer survivor Musa Motha: 'Anything is possible if you believe'
Changemakers 2019 saw dancer, choreographer, filmmaker, self-taught sound engineer, motivational speaker, photographer and producer Musa Motha tell his story.
Musa’s story started when he was 11 years old when he was a rising soccer star, playing for the Ajax Academy.
In one of his games he was kicked on the knee by one of his teammates, which resulted in an injury, but little did he know that the course of his life would change from that moment forward.
A year later from the knee accident Musa was admitted to hospital after suffering pain on his knee for a year.
After several tests, Musa explains that the doctors took a biopsy and he was diagnosed with cancer.
Doctors told us that we need to do a biopsy. A biopsy is a surgical process whereby they take your bone marrow and do tests, so that’s what happened. The results came back, and the doctors found out that I had cancer.Dancer and choreographer Musa Motha.
After the diagnosis Musa’s purpose changed.
Although at first he questioned himself why at the height of his growing soccer journey that he would suffer such a setback, Musa explains that letting the doctors amputate his leg relieved him of the pain he felt for over a year.
After the operation, he grew to find his love for music and choreography, which propelled him to excel during his performances.
Watch Musa’s full story here:
This article first appeared on LeadSA : Cancer survivor Musa Motha: 'Anything is possible if you believe'
More from Local
Eskom board 'firmly' behind appointment of new CEO, Numsa says it's a setback
Andre de Ruyter, who is currently the CEO of packaging group Nampak, will take over from Phakamani Hadebe.Read More
Andre de Ruyter announced as new Eskom CEO
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan made the announcement on Monday.Read More
Refugees in Cape Town contemplate 'walking to the nearest border'
Refugees living at a Methodist chapel in Cape Town's city centre are considering alternative options following an attack last week.Read More
Airline safety claims are malicious, says SAA
SAA chief commercial officer Phillip Saunders says no pilot will fly an aircraft unless they are confident it is safe.Read More
FMF activist Cekeshe released from hospital, in need of psychiatric treatment
Wikus Steyl, the lawyer for the Fees Must Fall student activist, says his client's mental health has taken a tremendous strain.Read More
'Sanctions on Zimbabwe are symptoms of bigger political problem'
Former Zimbabwean politician, Professor Arthur Mutambara weighs in on a symposium aimed at helping the country's economy recover.Read More
Groups of refugees arrested in Pretoria appear in court
At least 180 foreign nationals were arrested last week and are appearing in court on charges of trespassing.Read More
Garden of Lights organiser responds to backlash over 'disaster event'
David Huni, the organiser behind the Christmas Brilliance Garden of Lights event in Stellenbosch, was asked to explain himself.Read More
City updates by-laws on short-term rentals for Cape Town homeowners
Homeowners can rent their house, flat or any other property for short-term stays no longer than 30 consecutive days at a time.Read More
'The problem is incompetent SAA management staff and thieving'
SAA Pilot's Association former chair, Captain Piet Taljaard says the core does all the work while management is clueless.Read More