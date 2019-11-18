Changemakers 2019 saw dancer, choreographer, filmmaker, self-taught sound engineer, motivational speaker, photographer and producer Musa Motha tell his story.

Musa’s story started when he was 11 years old when he was a rising soccer star, playing for the Ajax Academy.

In one of his games he was kicked on the knee by one of his teammates, which resulted in an injury, but little did he know that the course of his life would change from that moment forward.

A year later from the knee accident Musa was admitted to hospital after suffering pain on his knee for a year.

After several tests, Musa explains that the doctors took a biopsy and he was diagnosed with cancer.

Doctors told us that we need to do a biopsy. A biopsy is a surgical process whereby they take your bone marrow and do tests, so that’s what happened. The results came back, and the doctors found out that I had cancer. Dancer and choreographer Musa Motha.

After the diagnosis Musa’s purpose changed.

Although at first he questioned himself why at the height of his growing soccer journey that he would suffer such a setback, Musa explains that letting the doctors amputate his leg relieved him of the pain he felt for over a year.

After the operation, he grew to find his love for music and choreography, which propelled him to excel during his performances.

Watch Musa’s full story here:

This article first appeared on LeadSA : Cancer survivor Musa Motha: 'Anything is possible if you believe'