Refugees in Cape Town contemplate 'walking to the nearest border'
Refugees currently staying at the Central Methodist Church in Cape Town say they may consider walking to the nearest border, reports EWN's Kaylynn Palm.
Members of a refugee forum, the SA Human Rights Commission's Chris Nissen and Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba were attacked last week.
Refugees were also told to leave the church, according to EWN.
They have been living at the Methodist chapel for two weeks after they were forcibly removed from outside United Nations Refugee Agency's offices in the CBD.
RELATED: Refugees in Cape Town meet with officials to discuss their options
The refugees living in the church on Friday said that it's either they will be forced out of the church or alternatively they will walk to the nearest border.Kaylynn Palm, EWN reporter
Many of the refugees remain determined to leave South Africa.
More meetings are expected this week with a local refugee organisation representing the group, the Department of Home Affairs and other roleplayers.
Listen to the latest with EWN reporter Kaylynn Palm:
