Doping in schools rugby doesn't seem to be declining, says institute

18 November 2019 5:25 PM
by
Tags:
Rugby
Doping
South African Institute for Drug Free Sport SAIDS
Craven Week
steroids
schools rugby
schoolboy rugby
The SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport says there's a high tolerance for steroid use at schools among coaches, teachers and parents.

Steroid abuse in schoolboy rugby is not easing up, according to the SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids).

Saids CEO Khalid Galant instead says there has been a rise in new variety of substances and types of steroids taken by schoolboys.

Craven Week, the annual rugby union tournament organised for schoolboys across South Africa, sees on average 150 doping tests conducted by Saids.

Between 10 to 15 of those tests typically come out positive for steroids each year, Galant reveals.

Galant says the teen athletes usually test positive for more than one steroid, explaining that "it's often a cocktail of steroids together'.

RELATED: Six schoolboys took cocktail of steroids at Craven Week rugby tournament in 2018 - Saids

He says the organisation is also tackling the supply and trafficking of performance-enhancing drugs, where teachers and parents are often involved.

The growth of steroid use in schools hasn't abated and we haven't seen a decline in usage, specifically in schoolboy rugby.

Khalid Galant, CEO - SA Institute For Drug Free Sport

We've seen different substances and types of steroids we haven't seen before.

Khalid Galant, CEO - SA Institute For Drug Free Sport

The concern is that we are talking about minors and the type of steroids they are using.

Khalid Galant, CEO - SA Institute For Drug Free Sport

Listen for more on this discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


