Doping in schools rugby doesn't seem to be declining, says institute

Steroid abuse in schoolboy rugby is not easing up, according to the SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids).

Saids CEO Khalid Galant instead says there has been a rise in new variety of substances and types of steroids taken by schoolboys.

Craven Week, the annual rugby union tournament organised for schoolboys across South Africa, sees on average 150 doping tests conducted by Saids.

Between 10 to 15 of those tests typically come out positive for steroids each year, Galant reveals.

Galant says the teen athletes usually test positive for more than one steroid, explaining that "it's often a cocktail of steroids together'.

He says the organisation is also tackling the supply and trafficking of performance-enhancing drugs, where teachers and parents are often involved.

The growth of steroid use in schools hasn't abated and we haven't seen a decline in usage, specifically in schoolboy rugby. Khalid Galant, CEO - SA Institute For Drug Free Sport

We've seen different substances and types of steroids we haven't seen before. Khalid Galant, CEO - SA Institute For Drug Free Sport

The concern is that we are talking about minors and the type of steroids they are using. Khalid Galant, CEO - SA Institute For Drug Free Sport

