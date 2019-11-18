JOHANNESBURG – Andre de Ruyter has been appointed as the new CEO of Eskom.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan made the announcement on Monday.

De Ruyter is currently the CEO of packaging group Nampak and will take over the role of Eskom CEO from Phakamani Hadebe who resigned earlier this year.

De Ruyter is expected to commence his duties on 15 January 2020.

The Department of Public Enterprises said the appointment of De Ruyter was in line with Eskom’s recruitment policies.

Gordhan thanked De Ruyter for availing himself for the position and agreeing to take a pay cut from his current position at Nampak.

“I would like to thank Mr. De Ruyter for not only accepting this position at a difficult time for Eskom but, given Eskom’s current financial situation, also agreeing to a lower compensation package than the position currently pays,” the department said in a statement.

De Ruyter would work with the Eskom board, management, and the government to spearhead the re-organisation of the struggling power utility.

Earlier this year, Eskom announced that it would be unbundling the company into three entities: generation, transmission, and distribution, as well as the creation of Eskom Holdings.

De Ruyter would also have the work of ensuring that the lights are on in the country after rolling power cuts were implemented by Eskom in October and earlier this month.

This article first appeared on EWN : Andre de Ruyter announced as new Eskom CEO