Prince Andrew's BBC interview on Jeffrey Epstein dubbed a 'massive mistake'
The BBC interview with the Duke of York Prince Andrew that aired over the weekend has been labelled a massive mistake by royal commentators.
In the interview, he gave details about his relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
He also denied allegations that he had sex with an alleged teen victim of Epstein, a disgraced US financier.
The BBC interview was broadcast on Saturday night but was filmed at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.
It's the first time the prince has answered questions on his relationship with Epstein, but many believe that the interview was a wrong move.
UK correspondent Gavin Grey says the prince's apparent "arrogance" and "pomposity" during the interview has not served him or the royal family well.
So many royal commentators have said that this was a massive mistake for the Duke.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent
Prince Andrew is at the centre of the storm for him to take the oath and actually give a statement as part of the ongoing legal processes that some of Jeffrey Epstein's victims are going to pursue.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent
A large part of the interview focused on why the prince went to stay with Epstein in 2010 when he was convicted of soliciting sex from a minor.
So many people are just stunned that someone in his position even thought of making contact or going to stay with a convicted paedophile.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
