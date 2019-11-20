[WATCH] Viral schoolkid who cried at Bok tour attends awards with the Kolisis
Rachel and Siya Kolisi managed to track down the famous boy who captured the hearts of South Africans at the start of the Springbok victory parade.
Young Lebo Mogoma was caught on camera shedding tears when the squad kicked off their Johannesburg trophy tour at his school, Helpmekaar College, earlier this month.
Mogoma had a touching moment when one of his heroes, Bok captain Kolisi, signed one of his rugby boots.
The 15-year-old learner couldn't hold back his emotions as he stood in the crowd.
RELATED: 'Tears of joy' as hometown hero Kolisi brings RWC trophy to Zwide
Pictures and videos of the inspiring moment quickly went viral on social media showing the passionate teen's pure love for the game.
On Tuesday night, the Kolisis took Mogoma to the BrightRock Players Choice Awards as their special date.
According to Rachel Kolisi, the teen got to video call his other Bok hero, Cheslin Kolbe - and he even accepted an award on the icon's behalf.
On Instagram, she wrote, "Thank you to everyone who helped me get in touch with Lebo!... Ches organised that Lebo collect his award on his behalf."
She went on to say that the young boy and his mom had been facing difficulties this year, "but a few small acts of kindness have really turned things around for them. It's cool to be kind."
What dreams coming true look like!🇿🇦— MyPlayers (@MyPlayersRugby) November 19, 2019
Lebo Mogoma (15), the young learner from Helpmekaar Kollege in Johannesburg who took social media by storm with his tearful joy after Siya Kolisi signed his boots, finally got the chance to meet his heroes in person!#BRPlayersChoice pic.twitter.com/c4kOB6NQe6
Lovely touch from the awards organisers: that young fella with Siya Kolisi is the same cat who bawled his eyes out when Siya signed his boots.#BRPlayersChoice pic.twitter.com/vQQlrQVwsr— Simnikiwe Xabanisa (@simxabanisa) November 19, 2019
🥰 All the feels! This is where it began, when Lebo Mogoma (15) touched people's hearts with his intense emotion after @Springboks captain Siya Kolisi signed his boots. pic.twitter.com/InewnSSsJH— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 20, 2019
I’m at #BRPlayersChoice awards. Siya Kolisi brought on the kid whose ball he signed to accept Cheslin Kolbes Award. Class 👌🏽👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/LaWyWfV1PT— Donovan Goliath (@DonovanGoliath) November 19, 2019
Image: Rachel Kolisi on Instagram
