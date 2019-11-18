Eskom board 'firmly' behind appointment of new CEO, Numsa says it's a setback
While the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) views the appointment of new Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter as a setback for transformation, the utility's board says it is firmly behind him and has no doubt that he will hit the ground running.
The first thing we should say is that in the SOEs and in South Africa today we should view this appointment as nothing less than a setback on transformation.Irvin Jim, General secretary - Numsa
De Ruyter, who is currently the CEO of packaging group Nampak, will take over from Phakamani Hadebe who resigned earlier this year.
Speaking to Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show, Business Leadership South Africa CEO and Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso says De Ruyter was the board's preferred candidate.
I can definitely tell you without any fear of contradiction... Andre has been our number one candidate and we are firmly behind him as the board and as business.Busisiwe Mavuso, Eskom board member
I think Andre has got a deep knowledge of the energy sector...he is the guy who knows how to roll up his sleeves, he is a doer. He actually has done a thorough analysis of what needs to be done at Eskom and he is very much aware of what confronts the organisation in terms of challenges.Busisiwe Mavuso, Eskom board member
He knows what challenges he is walking into.Busisiwe Mavuso, Eskom board member
This article first appeared on 702 : Eskom board 'firmly' behind appointment of new CEO, Numsa says it's a setback
