SA Civil Aviation Authority verifies staff, assures SAA passenger safety

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is conducting verification processes of personnel at work at the South African Airways to make sure they are qualified to carry duties.

This comes after the two unions on strike Numsa and Sacca said reinstated SAA flights are being operated by short-term, unqualified personnel.

The unions are demanding an 8% salary hike while SAA is offering a 5,9% pay rise.

SAA management has slammed the statement by the unions and called them disgraceful and malicious.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, South African Civil Aviation Authority executive for corporate services Phindiwe Gwebu says the airline has provided them with contingency plans.

The airline has given us its contingency plan and they have further communicated to us how the strike is affecting them in terms of numbers because that is where we will see if the staff is qualified and well experienced to undertake the responsibilities they are meant to do. Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive for corporate services - South African Civil Aviation Authority

RELATED: Airline safety claims are malicious, says SAA

She adds that as part of the contingency plans, the airline has called in retired personnel who still hold licenses as well as those they have been training for a long period of time.

In this case, the cabin crew is on strike as well as maintenance engineers, but not all of them. Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive for corporate services - South African Civil Aviation Authority

In cases where there is going to be a question of properly qualified cabin crew, the airline has taken contingency plans. Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive for corporate services - South African Civil Aviation Authority

RELATED: 'The problem is incompetent SAA management staff and thieving'

The airline announced it will reinstate six continental flights from Tuesday.

The pilots are not on strike in this case and out of the number of engineers that SA technical has, it is less than 30% of engineers that are on strike. Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive for corporate services - South African Civil Aviation Authority

Listen to the full interview below...