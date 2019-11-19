Union telling public not to fly SAA is not OK - Parly Public Enterprises comm
The cash-strapped South African national carrier has already lost as much as R200 million due to cancelled flights since Friday.
South African Airways (SAA) and unions must resolve the wage dispute and end the strike as soon as possible, urges the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises.
Unions are demanding an 8% salary hike, while SAA is offering 5.9%.
Numsa has warned passengers not to fly SAA because the airline is relying on inexperienced workers to do the work of safety officers in terms of the cabin crew.
Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises chair Khaya Magaxa says they are concerned by the statements made by Numsa.
RELATED: Airline safety claims are malicious, says SAA
Our problem is the utterances made by Numsa, the fact that they have asked people not to use SAA.Khaya Magaxa, Chairperson - Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises
To us, that is a serious concern precisely because currently, SAA is undergoing a serious challenge of insolvency and the inability to pay its workers.Khaya Magaxa, Chairperson - Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises
RELATED: 'The problem is incompetent SAA management staff and thieving'
Magaxa adds that the strike is taking place at a very difficult time.
We emphasise that both the union and the management should find a quick solution to their problems and try and resolve that particular strike and soon as possible.Khaya Magaxa, Chairman - Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises
We are not trying to push the management or the unions to agree on a problematic kind of a settlement.Khaya Magaxa, Chairman - Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises
Listen to the full interview below...
