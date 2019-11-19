'New Eskom CEO doesn't have Eskom or energy experience'

Energy expert Ted Blom says the new Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter is not the right candidate to fix Eskom.

Minister of Public Enterprise Pravin Gordhan made the announcement of Monday of the new appointment.

De Ruyter is currently the CEO of packaging group Nampak and will take over the role of Eskom CEO from Phakamani Hadebe who resigned earlier this year.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Blom says De Ruyter does not have an engineering qualification.

The minister announced that whoever gets appointed needs to be an engineer and if that is the case then the minister did not read this candidate's CV because there is no engineering degree or qualifications. Ted Blom, Independent Energy Expert

Blom adds that it is possible that the new CEO will lead the Eskom Holding after the unbundling as announced by the government is complete.

My guess is that this person was not appointed to fix Eskom. As we know the government is unbundling Eskom, this person will stay with the holding company. Ted Blom, Independent Energy Expert

This board is incompetent. I don't know how an incompetent board can draw up the criteria for a new CEO. Ted Blom, Independent Energy Expert

Blom says Eskom does not need someone who will have to learn on the job.

Mr Pravin Gordhan said last week he is still learning things. That is the same as this candidate, he doesn't have an Eskom experience, he has limited energy experience. Ted Blom, Independent Energy Expert

De Ruyter has been appointed to execute on the mandate of the government and that is the breakup Eskom and not to fix Eskom. Ted Blom, Independent Energy Expert

Listen to the full interview below...