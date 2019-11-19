'New Eskom CEO doesn't have Eskom or energy experience'
Energy expert Ted Blom says the new Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter is not the right candidate to fix Eskom.
Minister of Public Enterprise Pravin Gordhan made the announcement of Monday of the new appointment.
De Ruyter is currently the CEO of packaging group Nampak and will take over the role of Eskom CEO from Phakamani Hadebe who resigned earlier this year.
Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Blom says De Ruyter does not have an engineering qualification.
RELATED: Andre de Ruyter announced as new Eskom CEO
The minister announced that whoever gets appointed needs to be an engineer and if that is the case then the minister did not read this candidate's CV because there is no engineering degree or qualifications.Ted Blom, Independent Energy Expert
Blom adds that it is possible that the new CEO will lead the Eskom Holding after the unbundling as announced by the government is complete.
My guess is that this person was not appointed to fix Eskom. As we know the government is unbundling Eskom, this person will stay with the holding company.Ted Blom, Independent Energy Expert
This board is incompetent. I don't know how an incompetent board can draw up the criteria for a new CEO.Ted Blom, Independent Energy Expert
Blom says Eskom does not need someone who will have to learn on the job.
Mr Pravin Gordhan said last week he is still learning things. That is the same as this candidate, he doesn't have an Eskom experience, he has limited energy experience.Ted Blom, Independent Energy Expert
RELATED: Eskom board 'firmly' behind appointment of new CEO, Numsa says it's a setback
De Ruyter has been appointed to execute on the mandate of the government and that is the breakup Eskom and not to fix Eskom.Ted Blom, Independent Energy Expert
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
Why did security fail when CCTV cameras picked up train-fire suspects?
EWN's Kaylynn Palm reports on Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's presser after 18 carriages burnt out at Cape Town Station.Read More
Ramaphosa pulls out of Power FM’s Chairman’s Conversation
The Presidency said in a statement that ‘upon careful consideration’, Ramaphosa heeded the call by The Wise Collective and the Soul City Institute not to participate in the event.Read More
Sars office operated with skeleton staff to allow union meeting, says caller
Senior citizen 'Ruth' called in to the John Maytham show to say a Sars office was depleted after announcement of union meeting.Read More
[WATCH] Arsonists behind Cape Town train fires are known, says Minister Mbalula
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says the suspects behind the train fires must be charged with arson and economic sabotage.Read More
Water and sanitation master plan a 'call to action'
Spokesperson Sputnik Ratau elaborates on the master plan released by Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.Read More
Lime to launch electric scooters in Cape Town, CoCT 'cautiously optimistic'
The international electric scooter company says it will work with local government to iron out any limiting regulations.Read More
'Syndicate' behind train fires, says Western Cape transport MEC
Transport boss Bonginkosi Madikizela says police intelligence is needed to identify the suspected criminal syndicate.Read More
Sars is going to destroy a R6.75 million mountain of clothes on Friday
It feels immoral in a country where so many people are too poor to buy their own, bemoans The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Former media exec molested 'hundreds' of boys and young men - Deon Wiggett
The final episode of Deon Wiggett's podcast series "My Only Life" has been published in collaboration with News24.Read More
'SANDF female soldiers feel unsafe around male colleagues'
Investigative journalist Thanduxolo Jika gives details into his article 'SANDF sexual abuse and exploitation exposed'.Read More