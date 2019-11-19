Streaming issues? Report here
SAA strike cost taxpayers R200 million in 4 days

19 November 2019 8:50 AM
by
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks EWN reporter Sifiso Zulu for the latest on the strike at SAA.

South African Airways resumes Continental flights on Tuesday, but domestic flights are still grounded.

The strike by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) has cost taxpayers R200 million in four days.

The unions are taking offence at SAA’s offer of a 5.9% salary increase, demanding 8% instead.

There is also disagreement over the airline's plans to retrench more than 900 workers as part of its turnaround plan.

On Sunday, the unions alleged that SAA could not guarantee the safety of the aeroplanes that are flying.

SAA CEO Zukisa Ramasia rubbished the allegations, threatening legal action.

Numsa and South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) members picket at the SAA Airways Park in Kempton Park on 15 November 2019. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

They have 30% of their technicians working…

Sifiso Zulu, reporter - EWN

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked EWN reporter Sifiso Zulu for the latest.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

This article first appeared on 702 : SAA strike cost taxpayers R200 million in 4 days


Share this:
