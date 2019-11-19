SAA strike cost taxpayers R200 million in 4 days
South African Airways resumes Continental flights on Tuesday, but domestic flights are still grounded.
The strike by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) has cost taxpayers R200 million in four days.
The unions are taking offence at SAA’s offer of a 5.9% salary increase, demanding 8% instead.
There is also disagreement over the airline's plans to retrench more than 900 workers as part of its turnaround plan.
On Sunday, the unions alleged that SAA could not guarantee the safety of the aeroplanes that are flying.
SAA CEO Zukisa Ramasia rubbished the allegations, threatening legal action.
They have 30% of their technicians working…Sifiso Zulu, reporter - EWN
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked EWN reporter Sifiso Zulu for the latest.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on 702 : SAA strike cost taxpayers R200 million in 4 days
