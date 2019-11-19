Telkom desperately wants Cell C (despite its flirtation with MTN)

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:15
Transport issues for Cape Town workers
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:30
Hiking with Tim Lundy
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:10
The Pole Dancing Lawyer
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:40
Youngsta CPT
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:25
Ultra-trail Cape Town
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kane Reilly - Trail Athlete at ...
Tomorrow at 06:41
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Tomorrow at 07:07
Is a Syndicate Responsible for the Metrorail Train Fires
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brettt Herron - Former Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Transport and Urban Development
Tomorrow at 07:22
Tafelberg Land Sale
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mandisa Shandu - Executive Director of Ndifuna Ukwazi
Tomorrow at 08:07
Trailblazer
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nolitha Fakude
Tomorrow at 08:21
Chef's Corner
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mynhardt Joubert - Chef Patron at Stasie Street Kitchen and Cathedral Cellar Kitchen
Tomorrow at 09:40
Getting the bare facts from the Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Tomorrow at 09:50
Naked scientist continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 10:33
Entrepreneurs continue to roll with the punches
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Karl Westvig - CEO at Retail Capital
Tomorrow at 11:05
Shaping the future of consumption
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze - Futurist, Medical Doctor and the Group Executive for People and Culture at Absa
Tomorrow at 11:32
V&A Waterfront partners with Superyacht Culinary Academy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Green - Ceo at V&A Waterfront
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
Cape Town to host Five-A-Side world champ finals this weekend The Five-A-Side World Championships has been dubbed the biggest amateur football tournament in the world. 27 November 2019 6:04 PM
Sevens great Marius Schoeman hellbent on giving back to upcoming rugby talent Former Sevens Rugby star Marius Schoeman opens up about his journey with the game and how he is paving the way for youngsters. 26 November 2019 3:47 PM
England coach Eddie Jones: It takes a bit of pain and suffering to have success International rugby coach Eddie Jones has written an autobiography. He shares some sage advice and fond Rugby World Cup memories. 22 November 2019 6:05 PM
View all Sport
Water and sanitation master plan a 'call to action' Spokesperson Sputnik Ratau elaborates on the master plan released by Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. 28 November 2019 3:33 PM
Cogta will step-in if Joburg mayor is not elected in seven days Gauteng Cogta MEC Lebohanga Maile says if the motion of no confidence on Tshwane mayor is passed it will have 7 days to reconvene. 28 November 2019 1:52 PM
Suspect arrested: 'We found him in possession of Precious Ramabulana's phone' Police Minister Bheki Cele says the accused is cooperating with the police and will hopefully give information behind his motive. 28 November 2019 1:30 PM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
Why did security fail when CCTV cameras picked up train-fire suspects? EWN's Kaylynn Palm reports on Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's presser after 18 carriages burnt out at Cape Town Station. 28 November 2019 6:33 PM
Ramaphosa pulls out of Power FM’s Chairman’s Conversation The Presidency said in a statement that ‘upon careful consideration’, Ramaphosa heeded the call by The Wise Collective and the Sou... 28 November 2019 6:10 PM
Sars office operated with skeleton staff to allow union meeting, says caller Senior citizen 'Ruth' called in to the John Maytham show to say a Sars office was depleted after announcement of union meeting. 28 November 2019 5:52 PM
View all Local
Lime to launch electric scooters in Cape Town, CoCT 'cautiously optimistic' The international electric scooter company says it will work with local government to iron out any limiting regulations. 28 November 2019 2:27 PM
'My dad was a part-timer' Austin Malema talks about being a present father Austin Malema believes that teaching his son to be more expressive will help him deal with issues instead of reacting out anger. 28 November 2019 1:59 PM
Recreational lobster fishing: 'Brochure two-seasons-old but still applies' Fisheries Management's Wendy West clarifies questions around the current West Coast rock lobster recreational fishing season. 27 November 2019 6:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
Only Germans take Black Friday more seriously than South Africans In South Africa, Black Friday has become a spend-fest of epic proportions, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 28 November 2019 3:52 PM
Sars is going to destroy a R6.75 million mountain of clothes on Friday It feels immoral in a country where so many people are too poor to buy their own, bemoans The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield. 28 November 2019 1:31 PM
Could the web get any worse? While things look bad, it also suggests things can only get better. 27 November 2019 7:58 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Telkom desperately wants Cell C (despite its flirtation with MTN)

19 November 2019 10:02 AM
by
Tags:
MTN
Telkom
The Money Show
Vodacom
Cell C
Bruce Whitfield
Sipho Maseko
Duncan McLeod
TechCentral
blue label telecoms
spectrum
roaming
Cell C is in a losing race against MTN and Vodacom. Telkom is not going to let this one go, says TechCentral’s Duncan McLeod.

Telkom’s share price lost more than 5% on Monday when Cell C and MTN announced their new roaming agreement.

The agreement may complicate its plans to buy Cell C.

The agreement means Cell C will roam entirely on MTN’s network, without MTN acquiring any Cell C spectrum or infrastructure.

It also means that Cell C customers will be able to use MTN's massive network at Cell C's far cheaper prices.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Duncan McLeod, founder and Editor at TechCentral.

The network is going to be managed by MTN… allowing Cell C to reduce its capital expenditure… Since 2001, it’s been in a losing race against MTN and Vodacom, trying to keep up with investments in network infrastructure. It’s been impossible… This will free them up… to focus on customer service…

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

Sipho Maseko [Telkom CEO] is not going to let this one go… They are desperate for this deal. Telecommunications is a scale game… They find it increasingly difficult to compete with Vodacom and MTN… It complicates things for Telkom…

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

Cell C is going to become a super ‘Mobile Virtual Network Operator’, similar to Virgin Mobile…

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

Blue Label is sitting in a powerful position… you’ve got two companies that are very keen on Cell C’s business…

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Telkom desperately wants Cell C (despite its flirtation with MTN)


19 November 2019 10:02 AM
by
Tags:
MTN
Telkom
The Money Show
Vodacom
Cell C
Bruce Whitfield
Sipho Maseko
Duncan McLeod
TechCentral
blue label telecoms
spectrum
roaming

More from Business

181123BlackFriday171

Only Germans take Black Friday more seriously than South Africans

28 November 2019 3:52 PM

In South Africa, Black Friday has become a spend-fest of epic proportions, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clothes tops hoodies sweatshirts

Sars is going to destroy a R6.75 million mountain of clothes on Friday

28 November 2019 1:31 PM

It feels immoral in a country where so many people are too poor to buy their own, bemoans The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man watching a live streaming on his phone rf123 rf123technology

Could the web get any worse?

27 November 2019 7:58 PM

While things look bad, it also suggests things can only get better.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mincer-minced-meat-ground-beef-bowl-783564-960-720jpg

Beef mince or ground beef? A lesson on food labelling

27 November 2019 3:57 PM

The one meat product is pure beef and the other has ingredients such as water, soya and other flavourants added into the mix.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

81a3255d-f359-4d9d-99ef-4b30a09cca2e.jpg

SAA management pulls out of Scopa meeting

27 November 2019 3:38 PM

SAA was on Wednesday evening expected to submit further information to Parliament’s finance watchdog on why it failed to submit its annual financial statements for two years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thapelo Mokoena Quinn

Thapelo Mokoena (Quinn) talks about money and literally being born under a tree

27 November 2019 2:57 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mokoena about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Amazed woman watching online content internet streaming 123rflifestyle 123rf

'We're ready and able to deal with increased online payments on Black Friday'

27 November 2019 1:09 PM

PayFast MD Jonathan Smit says the spread of technologies available should help mitigate risk of compromising payment systems.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nandos-adjpg

[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL!

27 November 2019 12:17 PM

You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax. White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181009 Tito Mboweni 1

‘Sars must have intrusive investigating unit. It must not be a toothless tiger!’

27 November 2019 9:01 AM

Ernie Lai King (One Road Consulting) discusses Minister Mboweni’s support for an intrusive investigative unit at Sars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sars online tax return revenue service 123rfbusiness 123rfpersonalfinance

Missed the branch tax filing deadline? Fear not, here's what you need to know

27 November 2019 7:15 AM

Executive Head of Compliance at Sars Fareed Khan explains how you can proceed to become tax compliant online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Sars is going to destroy a R6.75 million mountain of clothes on Friday

Business Local Opinion

Only Germans take Black Friday more seriously than South Africans

Business

'Indications of accelerants used' as 18 carriages lost in morning Metrorail fire

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Meeting with Mr & Mrs Mkhari at Presidency 'wasn't easy' - Soul City's Ramafoko

28 November 2019 7:47 PM

Ramaphosa pulls out of Power FM’s Chairman’s Conversation

28 November 2019 6:10 PM

4 suspects 'positively identified' after Cape Town trains arson, says Mbalula

28 November 2019 5:52 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA