Xolani Gwala 2019 1500 BW
The Xolani Gwala Show
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 13:07
[Lunch] On the Yellow couch: Greatest Love of all (Whitney Houston tribute show) opens at Artscape tomorrow
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Belinda Davids
Belinda Davids - Singer at ...
Today at 13:33
Science & Tech feature: STEM apps scoop MTN Business App of the year awards
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:07
Family Matters: Foster care
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kath Hall - Senior Researcher and lead editor of the South African Child Gauge 2018 at Uct Childrens Institute
Zita Hansungule - Project Coordinator for Research and Advocacy at Centre For Child Law
Today at 14:35
Secret Something
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Tomorrow at 06:41
Wanderlust Wednesday: Morocco
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Teresa Richardson - Managing Director at The Travel Corporation (TTC)
Tomorrow at 09:50
Chinese factory bust (pt2)
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Robin Xu - director of China Mall in Johannesburg and also Sino-South Africa Chamber of Commerce president
Tomorrow at 11:05
How technology will change the automotive sector
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Phuti Mpyane - Editor at Business Day Motoring
Tomorrow at 11:22
Auto body repair workshops tooled up with technology
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Charles Canning - Director at Cannings
Garden of Lights event organiser must issue refunds, says WC consumer watchdog

The consumer protection authority in the province is adamant that the event organiser must give people their money back.

People who attended the Christmas Brilliance Garden of Lights event in Stellenbosch over the weekend deserve refunds.

This is according to the Office of the Consumer Protector in the Western Cape.

Acting Consumer Protector Phenias Ncube says consumers should lodge formal complaints with the authority if they feel that they were shortchanged.

To me, the service provider must actually refund because he failed to deliver the service that the people paid for.

Phenias Ncube, Acting Consumer Protector - Western Cape

Many aggrieved people have complained online and to CapeTalk that they did not get what they were promised from the event.

They alleged that the event was poorly managed, unsafe, oversold and not the same as what was marketed.

RELATED: Garden of Lights organiser responds to backlash over 'disaster event'

Ncube says he finds it "dodgy" that organiser David Huni refuses to refund aggrieved customers who attended the event.

He says the marketing of the event appears to have been misleading.

When you pay [for] something, you must actually get it.

Phenias Ncube, Acting Consumer Protector - Western Cape

If they didn't get what they paid for, they can actually lodge a complaint with the Office of the Consumer Protector.

Phenias Ncube, Acting Consumer Protector - Western Cape

To contact the Office of the Consumer Protector in the Western Cape call the toll-free number 0800 007081 or e-mail: consumer.protector@westerncape.gov.za

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:

