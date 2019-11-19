Garden of Lights event organiser must issue refunds, says WC consumer watchdog

People who attended the Christmas Brilliance Garden of Lights event in Stellenbosch over the weekend deserve refunds.

This is according to the Office of the Consumer Protector in the Western Cape.

Acting Consumer Protector Phenias Ncube says consumers should lodge formal complaints with the authority if they feel that they were shortchanged.

To me, the service provider must actually refund because he failed to deliver the service that the people paid for. Phenias Ncube, Acting Consumer Protector - Western Cape

Many aggrieved people have complained online and to CapeTalk that they did not get what they were promised from the event.

They alleged that the event was poorly managed, unsafe, oversold and not the same as what was marketed.

RELATED: Garden of Lights organiser responds to backlash over 'disaster event'

Ncube says he finds it "dodgy" that organiser David Huni refuses to refund aggrieved customers who attended the event.

He says the marketing of the event appears to have been misleading.

When you pay [for] something, you must actually get it. Phenias Ncube, Acting Consumer Protector - Western Cape

If they didn't get what they paid for, they can actually lodge a complaint with the Office of the Consumer Protector. Phenias Ncube, Acting Consumer Protector - Western Cape

To contact the Office of the Consumer Protector in the Western Cape call the toll-free number 0800 007081 or e-mail: consumer.protector@westerncape.gov.za

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies: