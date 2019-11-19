Streaming issues? Report here
How Gavin Watson's Bosasa - born from ANC Women’s League – captured the State

19 November 2019 11:29 AM
by
Tags:
African National Congress
ANC
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Adriaan Basson
Bosasa
ANC Women’s League
book review
news24
business book
business book review
Zondo commission
Gavin Watson
Blessed by Bosasa
Blessed by Bosasa - Into the Heart of a State Capture Cult
Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson, author of "Blessed by Bosasa - Inside Gavin Watson's State Capture Cult".

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a popular business book.

This week Whitfield spoke to Adriaan Basson, Editor at News24.

Basson is the author of “Blessed by Bosasa - Inside Gavin Watson's State Capture Cult”.

Scroll down to listen to the interview.

Description on loot.co.za:

It’s easy to imagine that state capture began with Jacob Zuma and the Guptas.

But you’d be wrong.

Born out of the ANC Women’s League 20 years ago, Bosasa has come to be described as the ANC’s “Heart of Darkness”.

At its helm was Gavin Watson, a struggle-rugby-player-turned-tenderpreneur who made it his business to splash out on gifts and cash to get up close and personal with the country’s top politicians and civil servants.

In return, Bosasa won tenders to the tune of billions of rands and – with friends in high places – stayed clear of prosecution.

Adriaan Basson has been investigating Bosasa since he was a rookie journalist 13 years ago.

He has been sued, intimidated and threatened, but has stuck to the story like a bloodhound.

Now, in the wake of the explosive findings of the Zondo commission, he has weaved the threads of Bosasa’s story together.

“Blessed by Bosasa” is a riveting in-depth investigation into an extraordinary story of high-level corruption and rampant pillage, of backdoor dealings and grandiose greed.

Through substantial research and several interviews with key individuals, Basson unveils the shady, cult-like underbelly of the criminal company that held the Zuma government in the palm of its hand.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : How Gavin Watson's Bosasa - born from ANC Women’s League – captured the State


