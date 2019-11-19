How Gavin Watson's Bosasa - born from ANC Women’s League – captured the State

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a popular business book.

This week Whitfield spoke to Adriaan Basson, Editor at News24.

Basson is the author of “Blessed by Bosasa - Inside Gavin Watson's State Capture Cult”.

Description:

It’s easy to imagine that state capture began with Jacob Zuma and the Guptas.

But you’d be wrong.

Born out of the ANC Women’s League 20 years ago, Bosasa has come to be described as the ANC’s “Heart of Darkness”.

At its helm was Gavin Watson, a struggle-rugby-player-turned-tenderpreneur who made it his business to splash out on gifts and cash to get up close and personal with the country’s top politicians and civil servants.

In return, Bosasa won tenders to the tune of billions of rands and – with friends in high places – stayed clear of prosecution.

Adriaan Basson has been investigating Bosasa since he was a rookie journalist 13 years ago.

He has been sued, intimidated and threatened, but has stuck to the story like a bloodhound.

Now, in the wake of the explosive findings of the Zondo commission, he has weaved the threads of Bosasa’s story together.

“Blessed by Bosasa” is a riveting in-depth investigation into an extraordinary story of high-level corruption and rampant pillage, of backdoor dealings and grandiose greed.

Through substantial research and several interviews with key individuals, Basson unveils the shady, cult-like underbelly of the criminal company that held the Zuma government in the palm of its hand.

