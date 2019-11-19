Strong winds stoke more than 100 bushfires across Australia
Strong winds are stoking more than 100 bushfires across Australia's east coast region.
Residents in Syndey woke up to a city shrouded in smoke on Tuesday morning, reports BBC news correspondent Phil Mercer.
Authorities have also issued a catastrophic fire warning for South Australia for Wednesday.
Bushfires have been raging across the region, a common and deadly threat in Australia’s hot and dry summer climate.
Five million people living in the state capital of New South Wales have been affected by thick smoke and extremely poor air quality, Mercer explains.
Australia’s east coast region has been hit by a drought which has also exacerbated the conditions.
The city skyline, including famous landmarks such as the Sydney Opera House and the Sydney Harbour Bridge, has been shrouded in smoke.
The conditions in the last week or so of very hot temperatures, low humidity and very strong winds whip up these fires.Phil Mercer, BBC reporter in Sydney
Parts of Australia are part of the world's most fire-prone regions.Phil Mercer, BBC reporter in Sydney
The air was so thick with smoke [this morning].Phil Mercer, BBC reporter in Sydney
Listen to the news update on Today with Kieno Kammies:
