'If De Ruyter can stop Eskom unbundling, we will find a way to work with him'

Trade union National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has rejected the appointment to Andre de Ruyter as the new CEO for Eskom.

De Ruyter is currently the CEO of packaging group Nampak and will take over the role of Eskom CEO from Phakamani Hadebe who resigned earlier this year.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, NUM president Joseph Montisetse says the new CEO has no understanding of Eskom.

The government appointed a white man who is not even from Eskom and doesn't have knowledge of the workings of Eskom. There are some black engineers who have been with Eskom for a very long time. Joseph Montisetse, President - NUM

Eskom needs someone who has been part and parcel of it. We are not saying an unqualified black should be appointed. Joseph Montisetse, President - NUM

However, Montisetse says they have one condition that will allow them to work with the new CEO.

If he can stop unbundling then we will find a way to work with him because interference of politicians at Eskom comes with unbundling. Joseph Montisetse, President - NUM

The Department of Public Enterprises says the appointment of De Ruyter is not a setback on transformation.

We are expecting Mr De Ruyter to make the effort to reposition Eskom and ensure we have a sustainable business so it can sustain itself. Kgathatso Tlhakudi, Acting DG - Public Enterprises

He will not be working alone, a team of capable executives at Eskom at group level and at power station level where he is expected to deliver this mandate. Kgathatso Tlhakudi, Acting DG - Public Enterprises

Political economist Matlala Sethlalogile says transformation is very important.

Putting Africans and black people into strategic roles is a very important aspect of transformation but should we look at the transformation in that very sense? Matlala Sethlalogile, Political economist

