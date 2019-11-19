The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Devin Shutte (Head of Investments at The Robert Group) to share his stock picks of the week.

Shutte believes these are the hottest stocks on the JSE, right now:

Italtile

City Lodge Hotels

Mr Price Group

This article first appeared on 702 : 3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (by The Robert Group)