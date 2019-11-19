Chikane told Maseko to ignore Zuma's orders to assist Guptas, inquiry hears
Former director-general in the Presidency, Reverend Frank Chikane on Tuesday took the stand at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.
Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show chats to EWN reporter Barry Bateman who is tracking the inquiry.
RELATED: State capture inquiry: Themba Maseko says Zuma testimony 'untrue'
Bateman says Chikane was called to the commission to corroborate the evidence by Maseko.
Maseko had previously told the commission that he was instructed by Zuma to meet with the Gupta family and ensure that they get a share of government advertising spent.Barry Bateman, Reporter - EWN
Chikane recounts how Maseko told him that Zuma had instructed him go and meet with the Guptas. Chikane says he advised Maseko to go meet the Guptas and then decide on a way forward after the meeting, Bateman reports.
Maseko returned to Chikane and said he had been instructed to engage in conduct which was irregular and unlawful. It was on this basis that the reverend advised Maseka to reject the instruction given by the president.Barry Bateman, Reporter - EWN
Listen below to the full report:
This article first appeared on 702 : Chikane told Maseko to ignore Zuma's orders to assist Guptas, inquiry hears
More from Politics
Independent power for Western Cape not a done deal yet, explains Premier Winde
Minister Gwede Mantashe has committed to meeting with the Western Cape and other provincial legislatures to discuss the matter.Read More
How Gavin Watson's Bosasa - born from ANC Women’s League – captured the State
Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson, author of "Blessed by Bosasa - Inside Gavin Watson's State Capture Cult".Read More
[LISTEN] Peter Hain details complicity of international banks in state capture
Hain took to the stand on Monday to testify about how domestic corruption was facilitated on the global stage.Read More
Steenhuisen can't ignore the question of race - Ralph Mathekga
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga gives his take on John Steenhuisen's appointment as Democratic Alliance interim leader.Read More
'Sanctions on Zimbabwe are symptoms of bigger political problem'
Former Zimbabwean politician, Professor Arthur Mutambara weighs in on a symposium aimed at helping the country's economy recover.Read More
'Trump's Twitter attack on impeachment witness shows his attitude towards women'
US President Donald Trump has been labelled misogynist by many political commentators and his latest tweets may be proof of that.Read More
Steenhuisen voted DA's interim leader, Meyer chosen as interim federal chair
John Steenhuisen and Makashule Gana were both gunning for the DA's top position left vacant following Mmusi Maimane's resignation.Read More
Steenhuisen expected to win DA leadership contest
At least 150 members of the DA's federal council will gather to vote for an interim leader and interim federal chairperson today.Read More
'I believe I am the leader DA needs at this point in time' - Makashule Gana
The Gauteng MPL faces off against John Steenhuisen in the DA interim federal leader contest on Sunday.Read More
'There are two horses in this DA race but the inside track goes to Steenhuisen'
Political analyst Jan-Jan Joubert says there is always a chance of a Makashule Gana upset.Read More