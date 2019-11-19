Former director-general in the Presidency, Reverend Frank Chikane on Tuesday took the stand at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show chats to EWN reporter Barry Bateman who is tracking the inquiry.

RELATED: State capture inquiry: Themba Maseko says Zuma testimony 'untrue'

Bateman says Chikane was called to the commission to corroborate the evidence by Maseko.

Maseko had previously told the commission that he was instructed by Zuma to meet with the Gupta family and ensure that they get a share of government advertising spent. Barry Bateman, Reporter - EWN

Chikane recounts how Maseko told him that Zuma had instructed him go and meet with the Guptas. Chikane says he advised Maseko to go meet the Guptas and then decide on a way forward after the meeting, Bateman reports.

Maseko returned to Chikane and said he had been instructed to engage in conduct which was irregular and unlawful. It was on this basis that the reverend advised Maseka to reject the instruction given by the president. Barry Bateman, Reporter - EWN

Listen below to the full report:

This article first appeared on 702 : Chikane told Maseko to ignore Zuma's orders to assist Guptas, inquiry hears