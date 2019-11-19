The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) is hosting hearings with the aim of affording all eleven South African languages the same rights and treatment.

Detailing some of the reports the commission has received from various stakeholders, CRL chairperson Professor David Mosomo says it is clear that the issue of languages has not been taken seriously.

Mosomo says upon investigation, departments have language policies, but many are unaware of this.

Are they making people aware of the fact that they can make choices with regard to the language they can use for example if they want to apply for a job? Professor David Mosomo , Chairperson - CRL Rights Commission

We think that for the language to flourish and develop it must be used. Professor David Mosomo , Chairperson - CRL Rights Commission

Some of them have these policies but when it comes to the implementation, that is where they are lagging behind. Professor David Mosomo , Chairperson - CRL Rights Commission

This article first appeared on 702 : CRL Rights Commission wants exisitng language policies properly utilised