What are we celebrating this International Men’s Day?

Streaming issues? Report here
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:25
South Africa's most fuel efficient car is...
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carri-Anne Jane - Editor at Women on Wheels
Tomorrow at 06:41
Wanderlust Wednesday: Morocco
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Teresa Richardson - Managing Director at The Travel Corporation (TTC)
Tomorrow at 07:07
IS the Strike Only About SAA-We unpack the Bigger Picture
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science
Tomorrow at 07:22
Entrepreneurship
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Donna Rachelson - Director at Seed Academy
Tomorrow at 07:56
Sponsored-Nedbank Business Ignite
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 08:07
Panel Discussion -Tracking The Changing Political Landscape in SA and the future of Coalition Politics
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst
Tomorrow at 08:22
Panel Discussion -Tracking The Changing Political Landscape in SA and the future of Coalition Politics
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst
Tomorrow at 09:50
Chinese factory bust (pt2)
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Robin Xu - director of China Mall in Johannesburg and also Sino-South Africa Chamber of Commerce president
Tomorrow at 11:05
How technology will change the automotive sector
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Phuti Mpyane - Editor at Business Day Motoring
Tomorrow at 11:22
Auto body repair workshops tooled up with technology
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Charles Canning - Director at Cannings
Tomorrow at 11:32
Kirstenbosch Gardens Summer Concerts 2019/2020
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sarah Struys - Events and Tourism Manager at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens
Craig Hinds - Lead Singer - Watershed
Gavin Minter - Singer and Saxophonist
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
Two Oceans race director: new entry system aimed at creating 'equal opportunity' Entries for the Two Oceans Marathon 2020 have officially opened but not everyone is happy with the new system and price hike. 19 November 2019 4:01 PM
Doping in schools rugby doesn't seem to be declining, says institute The SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport says there's a high tolerance for steroid use at schools among coaches, teachers and parents. 18 November 2019 5:25 PM
'It's now Bafana's turn to continue SA's winning spirit at Afcon qualifier' Mzansi is a winning nation. The Boks proved that at the Rugby World Cup. It's now Bafana Bafana's turn at Afcon, says sports guru. 17 November 2019 9:24 AM
View all Sport
Independent power for Western Cape not a done deal yet, explains Premier Winde Minister Gwede Mantashe has committed to meeting with the Western Cape and other provincial legislatures to discuss the matter. 19 November 2019 5:16 PM
Chikane told Maseko to ignore Zuma's orders to assist Guptas, inquiry hears EWN reporter Barry Bateman gives an update on the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. 19 November 2019 1:39 PM
How Gavin Watson's Bosasa - born from ANC Women’s League – captured the State Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson, author of "Blessed by Bosasa - Inside Gavin Watson's State Capture Cult". 19 November 2019 11:29 AM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
Court orders Prasa to reinstate security guards until new tender finalised The Western Cape High Court ruled that three security companies must get back to work while Prasa finalises alternative contracts. 19 November 2019 6:05 PM
[LISTEN] Update from panel probing alleged racial profiling by medical schemes Advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi, who is chairing the panel, says they have concluded the first three stages of the process. 19 November 2019 5:39 PM
Independent power for Western Cape not a done deal yet, explains Premier Winde Minister Gwede Mantashe has committed to meeting with the Western Cape and other provincial legislatures to discuss the matter. 19 November 2019 5:16 PM
View all Local
I see money as energy – David Scott, The Kiffness The new billionaire is not the person with a billion rand, but the person who can touch a billion people’s lives, says Scott. 19 November 2019 1:47 PM
3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (by The Robert Group) Devin Shutte (Head of Investments at The Robert Group) shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show. 19 November 2019 12:24 PM
La Colombe head chef shares what it takes to be crowned SA's best restaurant From restaurant of the year to rising culinary star, we look at the highlights from the Eat Out Awards and the chefs who won big. 18 November 2019 4:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
I see money as energy – David Scott, The Kiffness The new billionaire is not the person with a billion rand, but the person who can touch a billion people’s lives, says Scott. 19 November 2019 1:47 PM
Two Cape Town student entrepreneurs competing for a spot in global awards Two students are hoping to be crowned as the winners of a competition for student entrepreneurs worldwide. 19 November 2019 12:49 PM
3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (by The Robert Group) Devin Shutte (Head of Investments at The Robert Group) shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show. 19 November 2019 12:24 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

What are we celebrating this International Men’s Day?

19 November 2019 3:24 PM
by
Tags:
LeadSA
International Men’s Day shines a spotlight on men and boys doing good.

Today marks International Men's Day, which is celebrated annually on the 19th November to focus on men's and boys' health.

The emphasis is on improving gender relations, promoting gender equality, highlighting discrimination against men and acknowledging male role models.

Today we celebrate boys' and men's achievements and contributions in society.

These men embody the essence of active citizenry we stand for at LeadSA. We encourage them to keep positively impacting others.

Take a look at men we have had the privilege of seeing their passion for impacting others.

Founder of The Character Company, Jaco van Schalkwyk.

The Character Company is a nonprofit organisation (NPO) that actively works with communities through its mentorship programmes to support young boys growing up with absent fathers and no positive male role models. The NPO mentors the boys to be good men.

Learn more about The Character Company here:

Founder of Atlegang Bana Foundation, Katlego Thwane

Atlegang Bana Foundation tutors 250 children in Soweto to help them improve in their subjects.

Katlego went from converting his bedroom to a classroom every weekend to expanding to 250 pupils and moving to a nearby school.

He has managed to ignite hope and empower pupils in the community of Soweto.

Learn more about Atlegang Bana here:

Mavhutu Dzege collects and donates school shoes for underprivileged kids.

Mavhutu also ran a race barefoot to create awareness about the long distances that a lot of underprivileged children walk to school.

Founder of Kusini Water, Murendi Mafumo

Murendi founded Kusini Water to tackle water supply problems through the locally designed water treatment systems that use nanotechnology and macadamia nutshells.

Founder of Gaefele Enterprise, Ben Mashao

Ben founded Gaefele Enterprise (GFE) to empower and inspire youth through sports, education, arts and cultural activities.

Gentlemen, we see you and celebrate you.

We have a responsibility to make the world a better place.

It could be as simple as making a stranger smile or as big as fighting to further the rights entrenched in our Constitution.

Each act makes a difference


This article first appeared on LeadSA : What are we celebrating this International Men’s Day?


19 November 2019 3:24 PM
by
Tags:
LeadSA

More from Local

180528prasa

Court orders Prasa to reinstate security guards until new tender finalised

19 November 2019 6:05 PM

The Western Cape High Court ruled that three security companies must get back to work while Prasa finalises alternative contracts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stethoscope-1584223-960-720jpg

[LISTEN] Update from panel probing alleged racial profiling by medical schemes

19 November 2019 5:39 PM

Advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi, who is chairing the panel, says they have concluded the first three stages of the process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190409windejpg

Independent power for Western Cape not a done deal yet, explains Premier Winde

19 November 2019 5:16 PM

Minister Gwede Mantashe has committed to meeting with the Western Cape and other provincial legislatures to discuss the matter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190420two-oceansgif

Two Oceans race director: new entry system aimed at creating 'equal opportunity'

19 November 2019 4:01 PM

Entries for the Two Oceans Marathon 2020 have officially opened but not everyone is happy with the new system and price hike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

right-to-protestjpg

Civil society groups march on Parliament to defend the right to protest in SA

19 November 2019 1:58 PM

The Social justice Coalition says the Constitutional right to protest in South Africa is often met with threats and violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191119-andre-de-ruyter-edjpg

'If De Ruyter can stop Eskom unbundling, we will find a way to work with him'

19 November 2019 1:46 PM

Trade union NUM says it rejects the appointment of Andre de Ruyter as Eskom CEO but is willing to work with him conditionally.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

151120CRL.jpg

CRL Rights Commission wants exisitng language policies properly utilised

19 November 2019 1:44 PM

The commission says while there are policies in place, they are not being implemented.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

student-entrepreneurs-cape-town-finalists-gseajpg

Two Cape Town student entrepreneurs competing for a spot in global awards

19 November 2019 12:49 PM

Two students are hoping to be crowned as the winners of a competition for student entrepreneurs worldwide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vida-cafe-signjpg

CT store was out of line for Independent Media boycott poster - Vida e caffè CEO

19 November 2019 10:15 AM

Coffee shop franchise CEO Darren Levy condemns a poster in one of its stores claiming to be an "Independent Media Free Zone”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190412cables-eskomjpg

'New Eskom CEO doesn't have Eskom or energy experience'

19 November 2019 10:01 AM

Energy expert Ted Blom says Andre de Ruyter has been appointed to execute the mandate of the government and unbundle Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Garden of Lights event organiser must issue refunds, says WC consumer watchdog

Business

13 tips for saving hundreds (nay, thousands!) of rands each month

Business Lifestyle

How Gavin Watson's Bosasa - born from ANC Women’s League – captured the State

Business Politics

EWN Highlights

Funzela Ngobeni is DA's candidate to replace Mashaba as Joburg mayor

19 November 2019 8:07 PM

Lesotho special permits: Concerns raised over exclusion of new applicants

19 November 2019 7:59 PM

UN says 2.4 million people need urgent food aid across Burkina, Mali and Niger

19 November 2019 7:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA