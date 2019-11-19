Civil society groups march on Parliament to defend the right to protest in SA

A number of civil society organisations have marched to Parliament's gates on Tuesday to affirm and defend the Constitutional right to protest in South Africa.

The Social justice Coalition (SJC) has led the demonstration, which has been joined by other groups including the Right2Know, Equal Education, Unite Behind, Sweat as well as many artists and activists.

The demonstrators earlier marched along Philip Kgosana Drive to celebrate protest and to stand in solidarity with protest movements worldwide calling for equality.

SJC policy head Dalli Weyers says there are many examples where the government is still limiting the freedom to protest in South Africa.

Weyers says police and other law-enforcement officials often use excessive force against peaceful demonstrators.

He mentions the instance where two men who were killed during a service delivery protest in Caledon.

We are essentially protesting for the right to protest. Dalli Weyers, Head of policy and research - Social justice Coalition

There are still instances where protest action is violently, and in some cases, lethally ended by SAPS, law-enforcement officers and even private security companies. Dalli Weyers, Head of policy and research - Social justice Coalition

#RightToProtest The SJC is calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to uphold the values of South Africa’s progressive and transformative constitution by advocating for communities to be able to assemble and make their voices heard. LI pic.twitter.com/UkiCtebJjt — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 19, 2019

We move along the historic route. Philip Kgosana we carry your spirit in the march. #rightToProtest #weprotest #peoplepower pic.twitter.com/dEfWB9XyE9 — SJC (@sjcoalition) November 19, 2019

#RightToProtest Among other issues being highlighted, is police brutality, with the protesters referring to what they call excessive force by police and other law enforcement officials against peaceful demonstrators. LI pic.twitter.com/SHUAXdBg0b — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 19, 2019

Listen to the discussion: