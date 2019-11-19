I see money as energy – David Scott, The Kiffness
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.
This week Whitfield interviewed David Scott of the electronic act The Kiffness.
The band’s "jazzy, groovy and uplifting house music" has earned Scott three SAMA nominations and 10 top-40 singles.
The Kiffness has played at festivals such as Rocking the Daisies, Splashy Fen and Park Acoustics.
They also performed at shows in Seychelles, Lesotho, Swaziland (Bushfire), Zimbabwe (Vic Falls Carnival) and Vietnam.
-
What is it that Scott believes about money?
-
Does it keep him up at night?
-
Does he spend like crazy or save compulsively?
-
How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?
I never knew we had money. I compared myself to my friends who had lots of nice things, and I didn’t… My parents were very frugal. We didn’t grow up with things like DStv… I’m very thankful that my parents didn’t just hand money to me…David Scott, The Kiffness
I can’t do this forever, which is why I’m really taking to the SABC…David Scott, The Kiffness
I see money as energy… The new billionaire is not the person with a billion rand, but the person who can touch a billion people’s lives… for me, it [helping people] is happiness. I’ve helped people get their royalties from Sampra [South African Music Performance Rights Association], and the stories they’ve told me is far more fulfilling than anything I’ve ever gotten through money…David Scott, The Kiffness
Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).
I’ve put some money into a Glacier account… it’s medium-to-low-risk…David Scott, The Kiffness
When I signed with Sony my dream was to have my CD in the stores… and to get noticed… [but] the power that labels once had, is slowly disappearing… the model has completely changed. You can put music up yourself quite easily. That’s the route I’m [now] going [after dumping Sony].David Scott, The Kiffness
The EP has been up [on Spotify] for two months and I should be getting a cheque for anything between R20 000 and R30 000…David Scott, The Kiffness
I’ve taken all my music off SABC stations until they’ve paid their debts in full… it’s my intellectual property. If they play it without compensating me, it’s theft!David Scott, The Kiffness
