Belinda Davids revives spectacular tribute concert in memory of Whitney Houston

19 November 2019 3:08 PM
by
Tags:
Artscape Theatre
Whitney Houston
Belinda Davids
tribute
The Greatest Love of All The Whitney Houston Show
performace
SA singing sensation Belinda Davids is back with her tribute show in Cape Town and has an early Christmas present for her fans.

South Africa's own Belinda Davids is back in town to bring Whitney Houston’s musical legacy to life on stage.

The singer is returning to Cape Town with her tribute show The Greatest Love of All at the Artscape Theatre.

The tribute concert opens at the Artscape on Wednesday 20 November and will run until Sunday 1 December.

Davids has just completed a tour of the show in Russia and the UK, gripping audiences with her breathtaking vocals.

She joined CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson to share a snippet of what to expect from her stellar performance.

Davids has been keeping the late Whitney Houston's memory alive with The Greatest Love of All, which has been going for seven years across the globe.

The star says she was captivated by Houston from a young age and was always told she had the voice to match.

Davids says she's loved taking the tribute show to the world after years of studying the music icon who remains sorely missed.

I've been listening to Whitney and watching her very closely for a very long time.

Belinda Davids, Singer

I'm on the road 10 months out of the year... It's been a whirlwind of travelling.

Belinda Davids, Singer

I really love what I do.

Belinda Davids, Singer

I love to sing and the fact that I can do the show and keep her memory alive makes it all worth it.

Belinda Davids, Singer

The show will be packed with exciting costume changes, a full orchestra, show-stopping choreography and world-class theatrical effects.

Ticket prices range between R250-R390. Visit the Artscape website for more information and Computicket to book.

Davids is also releasing her first Christmas album ahead of the holiday season and describes it as "a piece of her childhood".

The 12-track album, I love Christmas, is a collection of classics and will be available online this week.

Listen to Belinda Davids share her musical journey On The Yellow Couch with Pippa Hudson:


More from Entertainment

191007-david-scott-kiffnessjpg

I see money as energy – David Scott, The Kiffness

19 November 2019 1:47 PM

The new billionaire is not the person with a billion rand, but the person who can touch a billion people’s lives, says Scott.

Read More

pippa-and-zolani-mohalajpg

I needed to explore my own individual voice and music, says Zolani

15 November 2019 2:19 PM

Zolani Mahola, former lead singer of Freshlyground, chats about her new one-woman show “The One who Sings”.

Read More

Julz from Goodluck shares Women’s Month message

[WATCH] Parents remember recording 'GoodLuck' Jules' first song at age of four

14 November 2019 6:40 PM

Kieno Kammies meets Juliet Harding's mom and dad to find out more about the singer/songwriter's musical journey.

Read More

georgia-rose-and-kieno-kammiesjpeg

[LISTEN] Rising singer songwriter Georgia Rose talks about following her passion

13 November 2019 12:56 PM

'My mom gave up on trying to tell me what to do at an early stage,' says Georgia and she has certainly followed her passion.

Read More

tv-streaming-netflix-pixabay-image3774381-960-720jpg

Netflix and other streaming operators to crack down on password-sharing

12 November 2019 5:31 PM

Regular password resets, two-step authentification, accounts geo-fencing and even possible fingerprint IDs could be on the cards.

Read More

springbok-poem-steve-halljpg

'You’ve lifted a nation, you’ve lifted us up' - author of Springboks poem speaks

11 November 2019 10:22 AM

Steve Hall penned his thoughts while watching SA's World Cup victory. He read and posted his touching poem at the final whistle.

Read More

wouter-kellerman-flautistjpg

Wouter Kellerman on his music, Grammy win and viral Ndlovu Youth Choir collab

8 November 2019 2:45 PM

Grammy Award-winning SA flautist opens up about his musical journey and his life-changing collaboration with Ndlovu Youth Choir.

Read More

191007-david-scott-kiffnessjpg

The Kiffness frontman David Scott teases new track and talks royalty payments

6 November 2019 1:17 PM

David Scott of The Kiffness has a new song coming out. He talks about his musical journey and his battle to get paid royalties.

Read More

yo-yoma-1500x800png

Yo-Yo Ma makes his South African debut at Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden

5 November 2019 8:22 AM

The world-renowned cellist will perform Johann Sebastian Bach’s Six Suites for Unaccompanied Cello on 8 February 2020.

Read More

cape-town-stadium-aerial-viewjpg

Cape Town Stadium will deliver better game-day experience - WP Rugby

4 November 2019 4:32 PM

Cape Town Stadium will be the new home of Western Province rugby in 2021. CEO Paul Zacks explains the motivation behind the move.

Read More

