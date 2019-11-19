Belinda Davids revives spectacular tribute concert in memory of Whitney Houston
South Africa's own Belinda Davids is back in town to bring Whitney Houston’s musical legacy to life on stage.
The singer is returning to Cape Town with her tribute show The Greatest Love of All at the Artscape Theatre.
The tribute concert opens at the Artscape on Wednesday 20 November and will run until Sunday 1 December.
Davids has just completed a tour of the show in Russia and the UK, gripping audiences with her breathtaking vocals.
She joined CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson to share a snippet of what to expect from her stellar performance.
Silence! Interview in progress 😉😜 Another radio moment to promote #TGLOA in #cape town this week!#radio#interviews #thegreatestloveofallshow #thegreatesloveofall @CapeTalk pic.twitter.com/pqNj8QFY6t— Belinda Davids (@BelindaDavids) November 19, 2019
Davids has been keeping the late Whitney Houston's memory alive with The Greatest Love of All, which has been going for seven years across the globe.
The star says she was captivated by Houston from a young age and was always told she had the voice to match.
Davids says she's loved taking the tribute show to the world after years of studying the music icon who remains sorely missed.
I've been listening to Whitney and watching her very closely for a very long time.Belinda Davids, Singer
I'm on the road 10 months out of the year... It's been a whirlwind of travelling.Belinda Davids, Singer
I really love what I do.Belinda Davids, Singer
I love to sing and the fact that I can do the show and keep her memory alive makes it all worth it.Belinda Davids, Singer
The show will be packed with exciting costume changes, a full orchestra, show-stopping choreography and world-class theatrical effects.
Ticket prices range between R250-R390. Visit the Artscape website for more information and Computicket to book.
Davids is also releasing her first Christmas album ahead of the holiday season and describes it as "a piece of her childhood".
The 12-track album, I love Christmas, is a collection of classics and will be available online this week.
LET IT SNOW!!!! Christmas can’t get any better this festive season! Six more days until we finally drop this album - which will be available across all international digital platforms #belindaloveschristmas pic.twitter.com/oOk9k31lDK— Belinda Davids (@BelindaDavids) November 14, 2019
Listen to Belinda Davids share her musical journey On The Yellow Couch with Pippa Hudson:
