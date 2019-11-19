Two Oceans race director: new entry system aimed at creating 'equal opportunity'

Streaming issues? Report here
South Africa's most fuel efficient car is...
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carri-Anne Jane - Editor at Women on Wheels
Tomorrow at 06:41
Wanderlust Wednesday: Morocco
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Teresa Richardson - Managing Director at The Travel Corporation (TTC)
Tomorrow at 07:07
IS the Strike Only About SAA-We unpack the Bigger Picture
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science
Tomorrow at 07:22
Entrepreneurship
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Donna Rachelson - Director at Seed Academy
Tomorrow at 07:56
Sponsored-Nedbank Business Ignite
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 08:07
Panel Discussion -Tracking The Changing Political Landscape in SA and the future of Coalition Politics
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst
Tomorrow at 08:22
Panel Discussion -Tracking The Changing Political Landscape in SA and the future of Coalition Politics
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst
Tomorrow at 09:50
Chinese factory bust (pt2)
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Robin Xu - director of China Mall in Johannesburg and also Sino-South Africa Chamber of Commerce president
Tomorrow at 11:05
How technology will change the automotive sector
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Phuti Mpyane - Editor at Business Day Motoring
Tomorrow at 11:22
Auto body repair workshops tooled up with technology
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Charles Canning - Director at Cannings
Tomorrow at 11:32
Kirstenbosch Gardens Summer Concerts 2019/2020
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sarah Struys - Events and Tourism Manager at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens
Craig Hinds - Lead Singer - Watershed
Gavin Minter - Singer and Saxophonist
No Items to show
Two Oceans race director: new entry system aimed at creating 'equal opportunity'

19 November 2019 4:01 PM
by
Entries for the Two Oceans Marathon 2020 have officially opened but not everyone is happy with the new system and price hike.

Entries for the Two Oceans Marathon 2020 have officially opened with a new a ballot system for both the ultra and half marathon runners.

Newly appointed race director Debra Barnes says the new entry system is aimed at accommodating as many runners as possible by providing equal opportunities to participate.

We felt that in order to give everyone an equal opportunity to be part of this event was to implement a ballot system.

Debra Barne, Race director - Two Oceans Marathon

Two Oceans has done away with the "first come, first serve" system and has replaced it with ballot system following growing demand for the event.

We do have a capacity limit that we have to comply with.

Debra Barne, Race director - Two Oceans Marathon

Runners have from Tuesday 19 November until 5pm on Monday 25 November 2019 to submit their applications for the draws.

Barnes says the entries process has run smoothly so far, despite some people who have been unhappy with the new entry and pricing structure.

According to Barnes, the fee increase was prompted by the need to improve various aspects of the race such as safety, security and transport management.

We felt that the number we put down as entry fee was reasonable and, understandably, there are some unhappy people

Debra Barne, Race director - Two Oceans Marathon

The 51st edition of the iconic race will take place in April next year.

Visit the Two Oceans Marathon for a more detailed look at all the implemented changes.

Listen to the update on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:


