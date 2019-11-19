Two Oceans race director: new entry system aimed at creating 'equal opportunity'

Entries for the Two Oceans Marathon 2020 have officially opened with a new a ballot system for both the ultra and half marathon runners.

Newly appointed race director Debra Barnes says the new entry system is aimed at accommodating as many runners as possible by providing equal opportunities to participate.

We felt that in order to give everyone an equal opportunity to be part of this event was to implement a ballot system. Debra Barne, Race director - Two Oceans Marathon

Two Oceans has done away with the "first come, first serve" system and has replaced it with ballot system following growing demand for the event.

We do have a capacity limit that we have to comply with. Debra Barne, Race director - Two Oceans Marathon

Runners have from Tuesday 19 November until 5pm on Monday 25 November 2019 to submit their applications for the draws.

Barnes says the entries process has run smoothly so far, despite some people who have been unhappy with the new entry and pricing structure.

According to Barnes, the fee increase was prompted by the need to improve various aspects of the race such as safety, security and transport management.

We felt that the number we put down as entry fee was reasonable and, understandably, there are some unhappy people Debra Barne, Race director - Two Oceans Marathon

The 51st edition of the iconic race will take place in April next year.

Visit the Two Oceans Marathon for a more detailed look at all the implemented changes.

