Two Oceans race director: new entry system aimed at creating 'equal opportunity'
Entries for the Two Oceans Marathon 2020 have officially opened with a new a ballot system for both the ultra and half marathon runners.
Newly appointed race director Debra Barnes says the new entry system is aimed at accommodating as many runners as possible by providing equal opportunities to participate.
We felt that in order to give everyone an equal opportunity to be part of this event was to implement a ballot system.Debra Barne, Race director - Two Oceans Marathon
Two Oceans has done away with the "first come, first serve" system and has replaced it with ballot system following growing demand for the event.
We do have a capacity limit that we have to comply with.Debra Barne, Race director - Two Oceans Marathon
Runners have from Tuesday 19 November until 5pm on Monday 25 November 2019 to submit their applications for the draws.
Barnes says the entries process has run smoothly so far, despite some people who have been unhappy with the new entry and pricing structure.
According to Barnes, the fee increase was prompted by the need to improve various aspects of the race such as safety, security and transport management.
We felt that the number we put down as entry fee was reasonable and, understandably, there are some unhappy peopleDebra Barne, Race director - Two Oceans Marathon
The 51st edition of the iconic race will take place in April next year.
Visit the Two Oceans Marathon for a more detailed look at all the implemented changes.
More from Sport
Doping in schools rugby doesn't seem to be declining, says institute
The SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport says there's a high tolerance for steroid use at schools among coaches, teachers and parents.Read More
'It's now Bafana's turn to continue SA's winning spirit at Afcon qualifier'
Mzansi is a winning nation. The Boks proved that at the Rugby World Cup. It's now Bafana Bafana's turn at Afcon, says sports guru.Read More
SA para-cyclist takes to international stage, says journey has been 'unreal'
Following a motorbike accident, Reyaan Traut rides with a prosthetic arm that hooks into a bracket attached to the bicycle.Read More
England legend Jeremy Guscott blasted for calls to change rugby substitution law
Stormers coach John Dobson has slammed Jeremy Guscott's proposal as a preposterous idea which could never work for the sport.Read More
Hout Bay SUP surf star Khara Doyle to represent SA at world champs
Khara Doyle is among the top females in the sport and will be representing South Africa at the SUP world championships this month.Read More
CapeTalk's Melanie Rice caught off guard as her kids describe Bok tour on air
Melanie's husband sneaked the kids to the Grand Parade to watch the Bok Trophy Tour, and mum didn't know they were missing school.Read More
Meet the women who ensured that the Boks were in top form to bring home the cup
The all-female team of sports physiotherapists played a key role in the management team backing the Boks during the World Cup.Read More
[WATCH] Springboks on a distinctly Capetonian Rugby World Cup trophy tour
Kwaai, Bokke! Mapimpi, jou lekker ding! Watch the Springboks tour the overflowing, colourful streets of Cape Town.Read More
'Springboks in Cape Town with same energy as they had on day one'
Sport24 journalist Lloyd Burnard says Siya Kolisi and the team understand the importance of the tour.Read More
[WATCH] 'Tears of joy' as hometown hero Kolisi brings RWC trophy to Zwide
A wet Port Elizabeth gave a warm welcome to the Springboks and captain Siya Kolisi, who brought the Webb Ellis Cup home to Zwide.Read More
More from Local
Court orders Prasa to reinstate security guards until new tender finalised
The Western Cape High Court ruled that three security companies must get back to work while Prasa finalises alternative contracts.Read More
[LISTEN] Update from panel probing alleged racial profiling by medical schemes
Advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi, who is chairing the panel, says they have concluded the first three stages of the process.Read More
Independent power for Western Cape not a done deal yet, explains Premier Winde
Minister Gwede Mantashe has committed to meeting with the Western Cape and other provincial legislatures to discuss the matter.Read More
What are we celebrating this International Men’s Day?
International Men’s Day shines a spotlight on men and boys doing good.Read More
Civil society groups march on Parliament to defend the right to protest in SA
The Social justice Coalition says the Constitutional right to protest in South Africa is often met with threats and violence.Read More
'If De Ruyter can stop Eskom unbundling, we will find a way to work with him'
Trade union NUM says it rejects the appointment of Andre de Ruyter as Eskom CEO but is willing to work with him conditionally.Read More
CRL Rights Commission wants exisitng language policies properly utilised
The commission says while there are policies in place, they are not being implemented.Read More
Two Cape Town student entrepreneurs competing for a spot in global awards
Two students are hoping to be crowned as the winners of a competition for student entrepreneurs worldwide.Read More
CT store was out of line for Independent Media boycott poster - Vida e caffè CEO
Coffee shop franchise CEO Darren Levy condemns a poster in one of its stores claiming to be an "Independent Media Free Zone”.Read More
'New Eskom CEO doesn't have Eskom or energy experience'
Energy expert Ted Blom says Andre de Ruyter has been appointed to execute the mandate of the government and unbundle Eskom.Read More