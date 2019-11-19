Court orders Prasa to reinstate security guards until new tender finalised
The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has been ordered to reinstate security companies whose contracts were terminated.
Roughly 3,000 security guards were left unemployed after Prasa terminated contracts with companies across the country.
The Western Cape High Court has ruled that three security companies should return to their posts while Prasa finalises alternative contracts.
Prasa has been instructed to continue the security contracts until the new tender is finalised or alternative measures are put in place.
They've also been ordered to draw up an interim security plan within a month to ensure that passenger safety will not be put at any further risk.
Civil society group Unite Behind joined the legal fight involving the security companies as friends of the court.
Unite Behind secretary member Zackie Achmat described the court order as "an enormous step forward".
We've got an order that the company needs to be kept on until the tender is finished or unless Prasa has an alternative security arrangement.Zackie Achmat, Secretariat member - Unite Behind
Within a month, Prasa has to give an interim plan on how to keep women safe from violence, women safe from sexual assault and assets and employees safe. That has to be approved by the Railway Safety Regulator.Zackie Achmat, Secretariat member - Unite Behind
Achmat explains that Prasa had abruptly ended the contracts of several security companies after delays in issuing new tenders for new security services across the country.
The rail agency had extended the security contracts on a month-to-month basis from August while it tried finalised the tender process.
For more than 10 years, Prasa has had unlawful security contacts, that means that just under 30 companies nationally have had access to state contracts for more than 10 years without new tenders.Zackie Achmat, Secretariat member - Unite Behind
At the same time, Unite Behind has condemned security staff who allegedly damaged property at Johannesburg Park Station on Tuesday.
RELATED: Train services back on track after park station shutdown due to vandalism
Achmat says the mayhem, vandalism and sabotage only exacerbate the problem at the rail agency.
Unite Behind has also approached the courts to set aside the Public Protector's report into corruption and maladministration at Prasa.
RELATED: 'Public Protector is protecting gangsters and not public,' says Zackie Achmat
Listen to the discussion for more detail:
More from Local
[LISTEN] Update from panel probing alleged racial profiling by medical schemes
Advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi, who is chairing the panel, says they have concluded the first three stages of the process.Read More
Independent power for Western Cape not a done deal yet, explains Premier Winde
Minister Gwede Mantashe has committed to meeting with the Western Cape and other provincial legislatures to discuss the matter.Read More
Two Oceans race director: new entry system aimed at creating 'equal opportunity'
Entries for the Two Oceans Marathon 2020 have officially opened but not everyone is happy with the new system and price hike.Read More
What are we celebrating this International Men’s Day?
International Men’s Day shines a spotlight on men and boys doing good.Read More
Civil society groups march on Parliament to defend the right to protest in SA
The Social justice Coalition says the Constitutional right to protest in South Africa is often met with threats and violence.Read More
'If De Ruyter can stop Eskom unbundling, we will find a way to work with him'
Trade union NUM says it rejects the appointment of Andre de Ruyter as Eskom CEO but is willing to work with him conditionally.Read More
CRL Rights Commission wants exisitng language policies properly utilised
The commission says while there are policies in place, they are not being implemented.Read More
Two Cape Town student entrepreneurs competing for a spot in global awards
Two students are hoping to be crowned as the winners of a competition for student entrepreneurs worldwide.Read More
CT store was out of line for Independent Media boycott poster - Vida e caffè CEO
Coffee shop franchise CEO Darren Levy condemns a poster in one of its stores claiming to be an "Independent Media Free Zone”.Read More
'New Eskom CEO doesn't have Eskom or energy experience'
Energy expert Ted Blom says Andre de Ruyter has been appointed to execute the mandate of the government and unbundle Eskom.Read More