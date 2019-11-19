[LISTEN] Update from panel probing alleged racial profiling by medical schemes

The investigation panel convened by the Council of Medical Schemes to look at alleged racial profiling by medical aid schemes has finalised the first three stages of its inquiry and has received written representations from medical practitioners on the matter.

Section 59 Investigation Panel Investigator, Dr Zaid Kimmie presented his findings on Tuesday.

Advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi, who is chairing the panel, says Kimmie's findings will be considered alongside the testimonies of other practitioners.

We haven't made findings yet, the findings have yet to come. We have finalised what I can call the first three stages of the inquiry, we are left with one final stage. Advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi

