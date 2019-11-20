Which is SA's most fuel effient car? Find out the results

If you're a savvy shopper, then you've probably realised that when it comes to cars it's best not to trust manufacturer claims regarding fuel consumption.

That's where the SA Fuel Economy Tour comes in. WesBank and FNB tested 40 popular cars in South Africa to see how they really measure up.

They travelled 2500km across the country and a winner was announced on Saturday.

Carri-Anne Jane is the editor of Women on Wheels and shares some unique insights on the tour with Refilwe Moloto.

Motor manufacturers put forward what they regard as their most fuel-efficient cars and Toyota asked Carrie-Anne to drive its Toyota Aygo.

Aygo won its class and placed second overall. Carrie-Anne Jane, Editor - Women on Wheels

The winners delivered under 5 litres per 100km which are considered very good performance results.

Carrie-Anne says the results come down to a multitude of things including having 1.5 diesel engines which she says are not known for being efficient.

The fact that we have got a little 1-litre petrol engine up in the mix there is incredible. It comes down to a hyper-efficient engine. Carrie-Anne Jane, Editor - Women on Wheels

She says they drove the Aygo hard, but always under the speed limit.

We tried to make this a real-world driving experience. Carrie-Anne Jane, Editor - Women on Wheels

RESULTS:

1. Renault Captur – 4.73 l/100km

2. Toyota Aygo – 4.83 l/100km

3. Nissan Qashqai – 4.85 l/100km

Listen to the interview below: