Which is SA's most fuel effient car? Find out the results

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 08:43
Standard Bank Competition
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:50
Chinese factory bust (pt2)
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Robin Xu - director of China Mall in Johannesburg and also Sino-South Africa Chamber of Commerce president
Today at 10:08
Hong Kong protests grow in violence
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kirsty Needham - China Correrspondent for the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age
Today at 11:05
How technology will change the automotive sector
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Phuti Mpyane - Editor at Business Day Motoring
Today at 11:22
Auto body repair workshops tooled up with technology
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Charles Canning - Director at Cannings
Today at 11:32
Kirstenbosch Gardens Summer Concerts 2019/2020
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sarah Struys - Events and Tourism Manager at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens
Craig Hinds - Lead Singer - Watershed
Gavin Minter - Singer and Saxophonist
Today at 11:45
The high-stakes game of rare earth metals, and why we should care
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
Two Oceans race director: new entry system aimed at creating 'equal opportunity' Entries for the Two Oceans Marathon 2020 have officially opened but not everyone is happy with the new system and price hike. 19 November 2019 4:01 PM
Doping in schools rugby doesn't seem to be declining, says institute The SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport says there's a high tolerance for steroid use at schools among coaches, teachers and parents. 18 November 2019 5:25 PM
'It's now Bafana's turn to continue SA's winning spirit at Afcon qualifier' Mzansi is a winning nation. The Boks proved that at the Rugby World Cup. It's now Bafana Bafana's turn at Afcon, says sports guru. 17 November 2019 9:24 AM
View all Sport
Independent power for Western Cape not a done deal yet, explains Premier Winde Minister Gwede Mantashe has committed to meeting with the Western Cape and other provincial legislatures to discuss the matter. 19 November 2019 5:16 PM
Chikane told Maseko to ignore Zuma's orders to assist Guptas, inquiry hears EWN reporter Barry Bateman gives an update on the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. 19 November 2019 1:39 PM
How Gavin Watson's Bosasa - born from ANC Women’s League – captured the State Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson, author of "Blessed by Bosasa - Inside Gavin Watson's State Capture Cult". 19 November 2019 11:29 AM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
'Pravin Gordhan is part of SAA mess, he is not a saint' Wits School of Economics and Business Science senior lecture Lumkile Mondi says the South African Airways crisis is self-created. 20 November 2019 8:10 AM
Court orders Prasa to reinstate security guards until new tender finalised The Western Cape High Court ruled that three security companies must get back to work while Prasa finalises alternative contracts. 19 November 2019 6:05 PM
[LISTEN] Update from panel probing alleged racial profiling by medical schemes Advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi, who is chairing the panel, says they have concluded the first three stages of the process. 19 November 2019 5:39 PM
View all Local
I see money as energy – David Scott, The Kiffness The new billionaire is not the person with a billion rand, but the person who can touch a billion people’s lives, says Scott. 19 November 2019 1:47 PM
3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (by The Robert Group) Devin Shutte (Head of Investments at The Robert Group) shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show. 19 November 2019 12:24 PM
La Colombe head chef shares what it takes to be crowned SA's best restaurant From restaurant of the year to rising culinary star, we look at the highlights from the Eat Out Awards and the chefs who won big. 18 November 2019 4:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
I see money as energy – David Scott, The Kiffness The new billionaire is not the person with a billion rand, but the person who can touch a billion people’s lives, says Scott. 19 November 2019 1:47 PM
Two Cape Town student entrepreneurs competing for a spot in global awards Two students are hoping to be crowned as the winners of a competition for student entrepreneurs worldwide. 19 November 2019 12:49 PM
3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (by The Robert Group) Devin Shutte (Head of Investments at The Robert Group) shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show. 19 November 2019 12:24 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home

Which is SA's most fuel effient car? Find out the results

20 November 2019 7:20 AM
by
Women on Wheels editor Carrie-Ann Jane helped WesBank and FNB test 40 popular cars in SA to see how they really measure up.

If you're a savvy shopper, then you've probably realised that when it comes to cars it's best not to trust manufacturer claims regarding fuel consumption.

That's where the SA Fuel Economy Tour comes in. WesBank and FNB tested 40 popular cars in South Africa to see how they really measure up.

They travelled 2500km across the country and a winner was announced on Saturday.

Carri-Anne Jane is the editor of Women on Wheels and shares some unique insights on the tour with Refilwe Moloto.

Motor manufacturers put forward what they regard as their most fuel-efficient cars and Toyota asked Carrie-Anne to drive its Toyota Aygo.

Aygo won its class and placed second overall.

Carrie-Anne Jane, Editor - Women on Wheels

The winners delivered under 5 litres per 100km which are considered very good performance results.

Carrie-Anne says the results come down to a multitude of things including having 1.5 diesel engines which she says are not known for being efficient.

The fact that we have got a little 1-litre petrol engine up in the mix there is incredible. It comes down to a hyper-efficient engine.

Carrie-Anne Jane, Editor - Women on Wheels

She says they drove the Aygo hard, but always under the speed limit.

We tried to make this a real-world driving experience.

Carrie-Anne Jane, Editor - Women on Wheels

RESULTS:

1. Renault Captur – 4.73 l/100km

2. Toyota Aygo – 4.83 l/100km

3. Nissan Qashqai – 4.85 l/100km

Listen to the interview below:


20 November 2019 7:20 AM
by

Trending

'Pravin Gordhan is part of SAA mess, he is not a saint'

Local

Which is SA's most fuel effient car? Find out the results

Garden of Lights event organiser must issue refunds, says WC consumer watchdog

Business

EWN Highlights

EFF's Malema, Ndlozi to appear in court over assault charges

20 November 2019 8:16 AM

Chikane: Gupta family's rise in SA no accident of history

20 November 2019 8:13 AM

IEC: Changing SA electoral system will cost country

20 November 2019 8:00 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA