'Pravin Gordhan is part of SAA mess, he is not a saint'
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says the government has no money to bail out the South African Airways (SAA).
Gordhan met with striking unions and the management of SAA to try and resolve the ongoing strike that is costing the airline R50 million per day.
SAA management and the unions were expected to continue talks facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.
Unions are demanding an 8% salary hike, while SAA is offering 5.9%.
Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Wits School of Economics and Business Science senior lecturer Lumkile Mondi says the strike is not about the 2% difference between the SAA and employees.
The unions are saying a lot of the outsourcing that took place was meant to benefit the politicians, as well as those that are close to the politicians particularly around Dudu Myeni, who was the chairman of the board.Lumkile Mondi Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science
This is a crisis that has been self-created and I think there is a lot of alignment between Pravin Gordhan and many in the Cabinet who are communists and trade unions.Lumkile Mondi Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science
Mondi says while Gordhan was the minister of finance, he went on a spending rampage despite knowing there was corruption in SAA.
He is part of the crisis and somehow he is looking as though he is a saint in this process and he is not. He needs to sort out the mess he created.Lumkile Mondi Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science
For us to be sitting and listening to the ANC leadership saying things are going to get better, it remains very hard that we have to take the pain while politicians have not cut the Cabinet.Lumkile Mondi Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science
Listen to the full interview below:
