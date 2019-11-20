Most South African entrepreneurs are educated - survey

The Seed Academy survey on the State of Entrepreneurship in South Africa has revealed that challenges faced by entrepreneurs have not changed in the past five years.

The survey had 1000 participants from around the country.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Seed Academy director Donna Rachelson says the ecosystem around entrepreneurship is hard.

The ecosystem remains difficult to navigate. Our policy environment is not enabling entrepreneurs to find the assistance they require. You need to be a detective to find where you can get assistance. Donna Rachelson, Director - Seed Academy

Our funders don't have the risk to have diversified thinking around funding. Donna Rachelson, Director - Seed Academy

Rachelson says the bulk of entrepreneurs they interviewed were between the ages of 25 and 34.

What we find year after year is that entrepreneurs in South Africa despite contrary belief they are educated, they've had prior work experience. Donna Rachelson, Director - Seed Academy

Most of them are not necessity entrepreneurs they are not doing entrepreneurship because they need work, they are doing it because they identify opportunities. Donna Rachelson, Director - Seed Academy

