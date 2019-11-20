Most South African entrepreneurs are educated - survey
The Seed Academy survey on the State of Entrepreneurship in South Africa has revealed that challenges faced by entrepreneurs have not changed in the past five years.
The survey had 1000 participants from around the country.
Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Seed Academy director Donna Rachelson says the ecosystem around entrepreneurship is hard.
The ecosystem remains difficult to navigate. Our policy environment is not enabling entrepreneurs to find the assistance they require. You need to be a detective to find where you can get assistance.Donna Rachelson, Director - Seed Academy
Our funders don't have the risk to have diversified thinking around funding.Donna Rachelson, Director - Seed Academy
Rachelson says the bulk of entrepreneurs they interviewed were between the ages of 25 and 34.
What we find year after year is that entrepreneurs in South Africa despite contrary belief they are educated, they've had prior work experience.Donna Rachelson, Director - Seed Academy
Most of them are not necessity entrepreneurs they are not doing entrepreneurship because they need work, they are doing it because they identify opportunities.Donna Rachelson, Director - Seed Academy
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Business
'Black candidate would’ve been great, but we support De Ruyter’s appointment'
“For the good of all of us, we support him,” says Sandile Zungu (Black Business Council).Read More
Investec Asset Management renames to Ninety One ('when Siya Kolisi was born!')
"It’s a year when the world changed fundamentally," says founder Hendrik du Toit. "The USSR ended and Siya Kolisi was born!"Read More
Workers abandoning the strike are being intimidated – SAA
The SACAA says SAA is safe, despite union claims to the contrary. SAA is taking legal action, says board member Martin Kingston.Read More
I see money as energy – David Scott, The Kiffness
The new billionaire is not the person with a billion rand, but the person who can touch a billion people’s lives, says Scott.Read More
Two Cape Town student entrepreneurs competing for a spot in global awards
Two students are hoping to be crowned as the winners of a competition for student entrepreneurs worldwide.Read More
3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (by The Robert Group)
Devin Shutte (Head of Investments at The Robert Group) shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.Read More
How Gavin Watson's Bosasa - born from ANC Women’s League – captured the State
Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson, author of "Blessed by Bosasa - Inside Gavin Watson's State Capture Cult".Read More
Garden of Lights event organiser must issue refunds, says WC consumer watchdog
The consumer protection authority in the province is adamant that the event organiser must give people their money back.Read More
CT store was out of line for Independent Media boycott poster - Vida e caffè CEO
Coffee shop franchise CEO Darren Levy condemns a poster in one of its stores claiming to be an "Independent Media Free Zone”.Read More
Telkom desperately wants Cell C (despite its flirtation with MTN)
Cell C is in a losing race against MTN and Vodacom. Telkom is not going to let this one go, says TechCentral’s Duncan McLeod.Read More