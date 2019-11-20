[LISTEN] Is coalition government the future for South Africa? Pundits discuss

The 2016 local government elections saw a number of coalitions taking place among political parties.

With a change in the South African political landscape, will the next local elections see more coalitions?

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Daily Maverick journalist and Author Rebecca Davis and Independent Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga on the future of coalitions in South Africa.

Dr Ralph Mathekga says coalitions are usually an agreement between the elites and not the voters.

In principle coalitions are the last resort and in most cases they form the worst form government. Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

In the case of South Africa, we are looking at coalitions as a way to break the concentration of power within a single political party. Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

In politics, we know that dictatorship makes for the swift way of implementing policies whereas democracy and coalition is a talk shop for a long time. Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

Davis says the marriage between the DA and EFF did not make sense because they have different ideologies.

It is clear and always has been that the DA and EFF are nonsensical bedmates in a coalition, ideologically, economically nothing about that makes sense. Rebecca Davis, Journalist and Author - Daily Maverick

The question is if we are moving into the future of coalitions, who are the parties that are likely to get into coalition? Rebecca Davis, Journalist and Author - Daily Maverick

Listen to the full discussion below...