[LISTEN] Is coalition government the future for South Africa? Pundits discuss
The 2016 local government elections saw a number of coalitions taking place among political parties.
With a change in the South African political landscape, will the next local elections see more coalitions?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Daily Maverick journalist and Author Rebecca Davis and Independent Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga on the future of coalitions in South Africa.
Dr Ralph Mathekga says coalitions are usually an agreement between the elites and not the voters.
In principle coalitions are the last resort and in most cases they form the worst form government.Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst
In the case of South Africa, we are looking at coalitions as a way to break the concentration of power within a single political party.Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst
In politics, we know that dictatorship makes for the swift way of implementing policies whereas democracy and coalition is a talk shop for a long time.Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst
Davis says the marriage between the DA and EFF did not make sense because they have different ideologies.
It is clear and always has been that the DA and EFF are nonsensical bedmates in a coalition, ideologically, economically nothing about that makes sense.Rebecca Davis, Journalist and Author - Daily Maverick
The question is if we are moving into the future of coalitions, who are the parties that are likely to get into coalition?Rebecca Davis, Journalist and Author - Daily Maverick
Listen to the full discussion below...
More from Politics
'Irregular expenditure increased by R62.6bn and Free State gets no clean audits'
EWN parliamentary correspondent Gaye Davis gives an update on the Kimi Makwetu's audit results of government departments.Read More
Ngobeni 'hopeful' that parties will support his nomination as Joburg mayor
MMC for Finance in Johannesburg Funzela Ngobeni has been fielded by the DA to take over from Herman Mashaba.Read More
Workers abandoning the strike are being intimidated – SAA
The SACAA says SAA is safe, despite union claims to the contrary. SAA is taking legal action, says board member Martin Kingston.Read More
Independent power for Western Cape not a done deal yet, explains Premier Winde
Minister Gwede Mantashe has committed to meeting with the Western Cape and other provincial legislatures to discuss the matter.Read More
Chikane told Maseko to ignore Zuma's orders to assist Guptas, inquiry hears
EWN reporter Barry Bateman gives an update on the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.Read More
How Gavin Watson's Bosasa - born from ANC Women’s League – captured the State
Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson, author of "Blessed by Bosasa - Inside Gavin Watson's State Capture Cult".Read More
[LISTEN] Peter Hain details complicity of international banks in state capture
Hain took to the stand on Monday to testify about how domestic corruption was facilitated on the global stage.Read More
Steenhuisen can't ignore the question of race - Ralph Mathekga
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga gives his take on John Steenhuisen's appointment as Democratic Alliance interim leader.Read More
'Sanctions on Zimbabwe are symptoms of bigger political problem'
Former Zimbabwean politician, Professor Arthur Mutambara weighs in on a symposium aimed at helping the country's economy recover.Read More
'Trump's Twitter attack on impeachment witness shows his attitude towards women'
US President Donald Trump has been labelled misogynist by many political commentators and his latest tweets may be proof of that.Read More