Workers abandoning the strike are being intimidated – SAA
Negotiations between labour unions, South African Airways (SAA) and the government broke down late on Tuesday night.
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said SAA – overstaffed and surviving on taxpayer bailouts – couldn’t afford to meet union demands of an 8% salary hike.
Sadly, the way forward is that we have to now go on and intensify our strike.Christopher Shabangu, Deputy President - Sacca
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Martin Kingston, an SAA board member, about the ailing airline’s road to operational recovery.
Government has made it clear that they’re not going to continue to fund a loss-making enterprise. There are far more important demands on their limited purse…Martin Kingston, board member - SAA
Our operations are fully compliant with regulations… the Civil Aviation Authority has confirmed that our operations are safe… We’re taking legal action...Martin Kingston, board member - SAA
…our workers are being intimidated. Those who are turning up for work and those abandoning the strike… A significant number are realising there is no merit in carrying on with the industrial action.Martin Kingston, board member - SAA
Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).
Each day that the strike goes on it’s a minimum of R52 million per day [in losses] … but, of course, it’s much more than that…Martin Kingston, board member - SAA
We don’t have the money… we’re on a knife’s edge… we’re not going to pay money that we don’t have… if we secure funding in future, we’ll of course honour our commitment to give pay increases…Martin Kingston, board member - SAA
There’s no doubt whatsoever that there’s been a very significant amount of corruption that has taken place… We’ve assembled a team… criminal prosecutions are about to take place… We’re doing everything within our power… the strike simply distracts management from the task at hand…Martin Kingston, board member - SAA
If SAA were to disappear, the damage could be repaired, but the short-term damage is immense…Martin Kingston, board member - SAA
This article first appeared on 702 : Workers abandoning the strike are being intimidated – SAA
