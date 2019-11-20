Investec Asset Management renames to Ninety One ('when Siya Kolisi was born!')

Investec Asset Management is renaming itself to Ninety One once it completes its split from Investec Group early next year if approved by shareholders.

The name alludes to Investec Asset Management’s founding in 1991.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Hendrik du Toit, founder of Investec Asset Management.

We had a competition with our team… that’s how we came up with the name ‘Ninety One’… it’s a year when the world changed fundamentally… The USSR ended… the internet was commercialised… Siya Kolisi was born! Hendrik du Toit, founder - Investec Asset Management

For now, it’s about demerging and giving our shareholders direct access to the cash flows we generate and giving our business the complete focus of being a pureplay asset management business… Hendrik du Toit, founder - Investec Asset Management

