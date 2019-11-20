Owners of illegal Chinese sweat shop in Jozi to appear in court after Hawks bust

The owners of an illegal Chinese factory in Johannesburg will be appearing in court on Thursday after a raid by the Hawks and the Department of Labour.

The factory was raided after a tip-off to the Hawks and the owners were subsequently detained, explains advocate Michael Msiza, the department's provincial chief inspector in Gauteng.

The owners, believed to be Taiwanese, face charges for violating various labour and immigration laws, health and safety regulations and child-labour laws.

That is our wish, as the Department of Labour, that the owners land up in jail. Michael Msiza, Provincial chief inspector - Gauteng Department of Labour

150 workers were reportedly found working at the sweatshop which had no lighting or ventilation.

Only one of the workers was South African, seven were documented Chinese nationals and the rest were undocumented Malawian nationals.

At least 30 of the people found in the factory were minors.

According to Msiza, the workers were earning R1,680 per month, way below the national minimum wage laws. Legally, they should have been earning at least R4,600.

The department is demanding the group of workers be compensated R6 million within 14 days for years of exploitation.

Msiza says the workers had been locked up 24/7 at a previous facility for four years before being relocated to the raided factory 10 months ago.

The factory was not registered with the necessary labour authorities.

We found the most appalling conditions at that factory. Michael Msiza, Provincial chief inspector - Gauteng Department of Labour

There was no lighting, no ventilation, no windows, there was no risk asessment. Michael Msiza, Provincial chief inspector - Gauteng Department of Labour

Those people were not going out of the factory, they were staying there, sleeping there, eating there. They were locked up 24/7. Michael Msiza, Provincial chief inspector - Gauteng Department of Labour

Meanwhile, Chinese retail businessman Robin Xu, says the working conditions described at the factory seem untrue.

Xu, the head of Sino-South Africa Chamber of Commerce, says the nationality of the factory owner has not been confirmed.

He says Chinese business owners in South Africa are urged not to employ illegal immigrants from neighbouring countries.

