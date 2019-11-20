Andre de Ruyter’s appointment as Eskom’s new CEO has been received favourably by most of South Africa’s disparate political parties.

De Ruyter was among 142 candidates considered for “the toughest job in South Africa”.

The only party not impressed was the EFF.

This racist project seeks to reinforce the falsehood that Africans cannot manage their own institutions. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, spokesperson - EFF

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Sandile Zungu, President at the Black Business Council.

If you look at the complexities around Eskom, this is probably one of the most difficult jobs in corporate South Africa today … it’s important for all of us to lend him our support… for the good of all of us… Sandile Zungu, President - Black Business Council

We would’ve been absolutely pleased if an equity candidate [black candidate] has been selected. However, we don’t want to throw cold water over the selection of Andre de Ruyter… We’re not under any illusion about the complexity of the task… we commiserate with him… Sandile Zungu, President - Black Business Council

This article first appeared on 702 : 'Black candidate would’ve been great, but we support De Ruyter’s appointment'