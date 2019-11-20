'Black candidate would’ve been great, but we support De Ruyter’s appointment'
Andre de Ruyter’s appointment as Eskom’s new CEO has been received favourably by most of South Africa’s disparate political parties.
De Ruyter was among 142 candidates considered for “the toughest job in South Africa”.
The only party not impressed was the EFF.
This racist project seeks to reinforce the falsehood that Africans cannot manage their own institutions.Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, spokesperson - EFF
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Sandile Zungu, President at the Black Business Council.
If you look at the complexities around Eskom, this is probably one of the most difficult jobs in corporate South Africa today … it’s important for all of us to lend him our support… for the good of all of us…Sandile Zungu, President - Black Business Council
We would’ve been absolutely pleased if an equity candidate [black candidate] has been selected. However, we don’t want to throw cold water over the selection of Andre de Ruyter… We’re not under any illusion about the complexity of the task… we commiserate with him…Sandile Zungu, President - Black Business Council
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?
Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Black candidate would’ve been great, but we support De Ruyter’s appointment'
More from Business
Investec Asset Management renames to Ninety One ('when Siya Kolisi was born!')
"It’s a year when the world changed fundamentally," says founder Hendrik du Toit. "The USSR ended and Siya Kolisi was born!"Read More
Workers abandoning the strike are being intimidated – SAA
The SACAA says SAA is safe, despite union claims to the contrary. SAA is taking legal action, says board member Martin Kingston.Read More
Most South African entrepreneurs are educated - survey
Seed Academy director Donna Rachelson says the survey included 1000 participants from around the country.Read More
I see money as energy – David Scott, The Kiffness
The new billionaire is not the person with a billion rand, but the person who can touch a billion people’s lives, says Scott.Read More
Two Cape Town student entrepreneurs competing for a spot in global awards
Two students are hoping to be crowned as the winners of a competition for student entrepreneurs worldwide.Read More
3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (by The Robert Group)
Devin Shutte (Head of Investments at The Robert Group) shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.Read More
How Gavin Watson's Bosasa - born from ANC Women’s League – captured the State
Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson, author of "Blessed by Bosasa - Inside Gavin Watson's State Capture Cult".Read More
Garden of Lights event organiser must issue refunds, says WC consumer watchdog
The consumer protection authority in the province is adamant that the event organiser must give people their money back.Read More
CT store was out of line for Independent Media boycott poster - Vida e caffè CEO
Coffee shop franchise CEO Darren Levy condemns a poster in one of its stores claiming to be an "Independent Media Free Zone”.Read More
Telkom desperately wants Cell C (despite its flirtation with MTN)
Cell C is in a losing race against MTN and Vodacom. Telkom is not going to let this one go, says TechCentral’s Duncan McLeod.Read More