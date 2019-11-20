Mysterious ghosts, exhumed skeletons - experience Simon's Town's spooky side
Tourists flock to Boulders Beach in summer to see the famous wild penguin colony of Cape Town's "deep south".
But Simon's Town has more to offer than wildlife - the quaint sea-side village has a rich naval history and the accompanying ghost stories to go with it.
RELATED: Simon's Town skeletons removed from construction site
André Leibbrandt created the Ghost Walk four years ago and about 4,000 people have discovered the area's supernatural side on his tours since then.
Simon's Town has been built on old graves. Every building in this place has actually got a tale to tell.André Leibbrandt, Guide - Simon's Town Ghost Walk
Leibbrandt wants visitors to discover Simon's Town's secrets when they take the tour, but is prepared to give a little bit away about one of the most famous local ghost figures, the mysterious Lavender Lady.
She refuses to have her photograph taken, she is in the Simon's Town museum. Check out if you can snap her. There are a whole lot of reasons for this which I cover in the walk.André Leibbrandt, Guide - Simon's Town Ghost Walk
The tour includes a night-time walk through the cemetery which could potentially be quite spooky. Can you take your kids along?
Caller Alan says the fact that you will be part of a group helps to lessen the fear factor.
I would say it's a historical tour of Simon's Town with these little ghost stories thrown into it. I wouldn't walk around the cemetery on my own, but when there's 20 of you it's ok.Alan, Caller
The reasonably priced weekend tours also take in Simon's Town's historical sites, popular restaurants and shops. Find out more on the Ghost Walk Facebook page.
Click on the link below to listen to the conversation on Tonight with Lester Kiewit:
Images: Simon's Town Ghost Walk on Facebook
Watch a listener's compilation of the tour below:
More from Lifestyle
Twelve security tips to keep cellphone info and bank account safe from crooks
There have been a number of new cases where victims had their cellphones stolen and discovered their bank accounts were emptied.Read More
Cyclist with 'XXY syndrome' completes tough WC tour to raise awareness
XXY47 founder Stephen Malherbe and geneticist Dr Shahida Moosa join Pippa Hudson to shed some light on Klinefelter's syndrome,Read More
I see money as energy – David Scott, The Kiffness
The new billionaire is not the person with a billion rand, but the person who can touch a billion people’s lives, says Scott.Read More
3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (by The Robert Group)
Devin Shutte (Head of Investments at The Robert Group) shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.Read More
La Colombe head chef shares what it takes to be crowned SA's best restaurant
From restaurant of the year to rising culinary star, we look at the highlights from the Eat Out Awards and the chefs who won big.Read More
Schools don’t teach personal finance - how to raise a future millionaire
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) on how to raise financially free children.Read More
[VIDEO] Magical 'unicorn' puppy helps raise funds for special needs rescue dogs
Social media has fallen in love with the little guy named after the 'tusked' Narwhal whale.Read More
SA's first children's book on ADHD launched
Psychiatrist Prof Renata Schoeman says the book is built on patients' stories but told through the life of a girl, Zee.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 15 November 2019
Here are John's four picks for the week.Read More
I needed to explore my own individual voice and music, says Zolani
Zolani Mahola, former lead singer of Freshlyground, chats about her new one-woman show “The One who Sings”.Read More