Mysterious ghosts, exhumed skeletons - experience Simon's Town's spooky side

Tourists flock to Boulders Beach in summer to see the famous wild penguin colony of Cape Town's "deep south".

But Simon's Town has more to offer than wildlife - the quaint sea-side village has a rich naval history and the accompanying ghost stories to go with it.

André Leibbrandt created the Ghost Walk four years ago and about 4,000 people have discovered the area's supernatural side on his tours since then.

Simon's Town has been built on old graves. Every building in this place has actually got a tale to tell. André Leibbrandt, Guide - Simon's Town Ghost Walk

Leibbrandt wants visitors to discover Simon's Town's secrets when they take the tour, but is prepared to give a little bit away about one of the most famous local ghost figures, the mysterious Lavender Lady.

She refuses to have her photograph taken, she is in the Simon's Town museum. Check out if you can snap her. There are a whole lot of reasons for this which I cover in the walk. André Leibbrandt, Guide - Simon's Town Ghost Walk

The tour includes a night-time walk through the cemetery which could potentially be quite spooky. Can you take your kids along?

Caller Alan says the fact that you will be part of a group helps to lessen the fear factor.

I would say it's a historical tour of Simon's Town with these little ghost stories thrown into it. I wouldn't walk around the cemetery on my own, but when there's 20 of you it's ok. Alan, Caller

The reasonably priced weekend tours also take in Simon's Town's historical sites, popular restaurants and shops. Find out more on the Ghost Walk Facebook page.

