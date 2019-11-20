Riot police stop and search Hong Kong school learners as classes resume
Schools in Hong Kong were reopened on Wednesday after days of cancelled classes due to ongoing unrest in the area.
Pupils in uniform were stopped and searched by riot police at train stations as classes resumed this morning, reports China correspondent for the Sydney Morning Herald, Kirsty Needham.
The scenes captured online have fuelled more anger and exposed the growing mistrust between the Hong Kong police and the city's youth.
This is how Hong Kong students arriving to schools. pic.twitter.com/MzrJ5mp5lw— Ella Contor (@Elladraws1) November 19, 2019
Some schoolchildren were lined up and searched, and several others were even arrested.
Images of schoolchildren in uniform were posted online.
First thing students have to deal with after a few days’ school suspension: they were stopped & searched by #HongKong #Police. All in school uniforms, & all were seen a big threat by cops. This is what the Education Bureau sees as “stable”.— ajmm 😷🎗 (@ajmm19923493) November 20, 2019
Photo: Ken Lee#HongKongProtests pic.twitter.com/ADcM8GYsmJ
On the 1st day of resuming school (20/11), #HKPolice pick on young secondary school students to stop n search. It's unimaginable when being young becomes sin, n a crowd of people even advocate such fallacy n deliberately pick on the youth.But this, is happening here in #HongKong pic.twitter.com/FAWejSwnj2— diunama (@diunama5) November 20, 2019
Meanwhile today is the first day back to school in #HongKong, different MTR platforms have HKPF carrying out searches on #Students in uniform. Some were even taken away to police car. #StandWithHongKong pic.twitter.com/Tg1EMnxeoh— trix🎗 (@trix______) November 20, 2019
Welcome to #HongKong— sharonnnnn (@sharonnnnn10) November 20, 2019
U committed a crime for going to school👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/3fPn4A2Yr6
Schools resume today in #HongKong and #HongKongPolice, yet again, gear up to target uniformed students en route to school. pic.twitter.com/w49Bjcq1o3— NotOneLess (@DaChapelOfDawn) November 20, 2019
HongKong high school students were arrested by police for no reason on their way back to school#PoliceStatehk #PoliceTerrorism pic.twitter.com/w93tPg2pV5— Bluegouf (@bluegouf1) November 20, 2019
Some activists disrupted road traffic and train services this morning in response to calls to clamp down harder on dissenters.
Anti-government protests in the region have escalated significantly in recent days.
Today has been relatively quiet... It was seen safe enough to dispatch them [schoolchildren] on the trains.Kirsty Needham, China correspondent - Sydney Morning Herald and The Age
We've seen complete chaos and extreme violence over the last four day in Hong Kong.Kirsty Needham, China correspondent - Sydney Morning Herald and The Age
Listen to the latest developments on Today with Kieno Kammies:
Image: Twitter user Elladraws1
