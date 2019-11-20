Streaming issues? Report here
Riot police stop and search Hong Kong school learners as classes resume

20 November 2019 1:25 PM
by
Tags:
Hong Kong police
Train station
Riot police
Hong Kong protest
search
Some of the children dressed in school uniform have been frisked down by riot police, reports China correspondent Kirsty Needham.

Schools in Hong Kong were reopened on Wednesday after days of cancelled classes due to ongoing unrest in the area.

Pupils in uniform were stopped and searched by riot police at train stations as classes resumed this morning, reports China correspondent for the Sydney Morning Herald, Kirsty Needham.

The scenes captured online have fuelled more anger and exposed the growing mistrust between the Hong Kong police and the city's youth.

Some schoolchildren were lined up and searched, and several others were even arrested.

Images of schoolchildren in uniform were posted online.

Some activists disrupted road traffic and train services this morning in response to calls to clamp down harder on dissenters.

Anti-government protests in the region have escalated significantly in recent days.

Today has been relatively quiet... It was seen safe enough to dispatch them [schoolchildren] on the trains.

Kirsty Needham, China correspondent - Sydney Morning Herald and The Age

We've seen complete chaos and extreme violence over the last four day in Hong Kong.

Kirsty Needham, China correspondent - Sydney Morning Herald and The Age

Listen to the latest developments on Today with Kieno Kammies:

Image: Twitter user Elladraws1


