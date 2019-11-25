Are men calling each other out? J'Something opens up about fatherhood

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 17:20
Not all droughts are the same: here’s what’s different about them
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Mike Muller - Visiting professor, School of Governance at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:46
Rare coelacanth spotted off Pumula on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Kerry Sink - Manager Of The Marine Programm at Ewt
Mike Fraser - recreational diver
Today at 21:10
"" A Walk in the Night"
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:41
Tech Tuesdays: Sixty60
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Neil Schreuder - Head of Strategy and Innovation at Shoprite
Tomorrow at 08:21
Black Friday : Price Check
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kevin Tucker - Founder at PriceCheck
Tomorrow at 10:08
Trump impeachment: Republicans choose to side with their leader
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kate Hunter
Tomorrow at 10:20
NPA to revisit Apartheid-era crimes
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Lukhanyo Calata
Tomorrow at 10:33
How can restorative justice help in the healing process?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mike Batley - Executive Director at Restorative Justice Centre
Tomorrow at 10:45
Before you rush out for Black Friday, just be mindful of how consumerism is harming our planet
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tiara Walters - Daily Maverick writer on the environment
Tomorrow at 11:05
Infectious Diseases and Travel
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Lucille Blumberg - Deputy Director of the NICD
Tomorrow at 11:32
Trekking across the Southern Cape
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Justin Fox - Editor for Getaway Magaine
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
England coach Eddie Jones: It takes a bit of pain and suffering to have success International rugby coach Eddie Jones has written an autobiography. He shares some sage advice and fond Rugby World Cup memories. 22 November 2019 6:05 PM
Two Oceans race director: new entry system aimed at creating 'equal opportunity' Entries for the Two Oceans Marathon 2020 have officially opened but not everyone is happy with the new system and price hike. 19 November 2019 4:01 PM
Doping in schools rugby doesn't seem to be declining, says institute The SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport says there's a high tolerance for steroid use at schools among coaches, teachers and parents. 18 November 2019 5:25 PM
View all Sport
Our position on SOEs has always been nuanced - Cosatu Spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says they have not changed their views on privatisation and that strategic sectors should be left alone. 25 November 2019 1:55 PM
Dudu Myeni wants other board members included in her delinquent director case EWN reporter Edwin Ntshidi reflects on the former SAA chairperson court case at the Pretoria High Court which she didn't attend. 25 November 2019 1:51 PM
Tshwane ANC wants mayor Stevens Mokgalapa fired over audio scandal The party says it has verified that the audio is authentic, the DA in Gauteng is investigating an incident. 25 November 2019 1:47 PM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
Former intel boss Mo Shaik recounts how calls for Gupta probe led to his axing When Shaik and others proposed a probe into the Guptas' influence on government, they were sacked by former President Jacob Zuma. 25 November 2019 4:30 PM
Moyane to cross-examine Gordhan on state capture allegations Tom Moyane's legal rep says Minister Pravin Gordhan will have to justify the allegations that he made about the former Sars boss. 25 November 2019 1:24 PM
Clothes needed ahead of free, pop-up street store for Cape Town's homeless The Street Store is a pop-up event where the homeless get free clothes. It's coming to Bellville soon and donations are needed. 25 November 2019 11:39 AM
View all Local
Are your kids on TikTok? Here's what parents need to know about the latest craze Digital experts Dean McCoubrey and Arthur Goldstuck discuss the risks and benefits of TikTok, with some key advice for parents. 25 November 2019 1:04 PM
Cape Town is the greatest tourist city on Earth - Telegraph Travel Awards The UK’s Telegraph Travel surveyed 39 000 people – Cape Town came out tops. Again. For the seventh year in a row. 25 November 2019 11:49 AM
Are men calling each other out? J'Something opens up about fatherhood J'Something shares his hopes for his young son, and how raising him to have confidence will ultimately contribute to society. 25 November 2019 11:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
Campaign remembers women lost to abuse and the dark places in which they died Insurer First for Women says the aim of the campaign is to bring woman abuse out of the darkness and into the light. 25 November 2019 4:01 PM
Cape Town is the greatest tourist city on Earth - Telegraph Travel Awards The UK’s Telegraph Travel surveyed 39 000 people – Cape Town came out tops. Again. For the seventh year in a row. 25 November 2019 11:49 AM
Checkers app let’s you buy groceries at normal prices – free delivery in an hour The new Sixty60 app gives you access to more than 5000 grocery items from its stores and products from the Checkers LiquorShop. 25 November 2019 9:08 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
arrow_forward
Entertainment
arrow_forward
World

Are men calling each other out? J'Something opens up about fatherhood

25 November 2019 11:25 AM
by
Tags:
Women abuse
16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children
16 days of activism
Femicide
Fatherhood
Femicide South Africa
absentee fathers
absent fathers
patriachy
father child relationship
podcast
father and daughters
state of fatherhood
Gender based abuse
Father and Son
gender based violence
podcasts
father
Son of a Son podcast
J'Something shares his hopes for his young son, and how raising him to have confidence will ultimately contribute to society.

Son of a Son is a new podcast series that takes a closer look at how fatherhood makes better men. The thought-provoking series featuring well-known personalities, examines how fathers are dealing with evolving gender roles and, raising kinder, better men and strong, independent women. The eight-part podcast series is hosted by father of four, Kgabo Legora. Be moved by the growing archive hosted on Life podcasts.

Austin Malema – Photographer

In light of the tragic events of violence against women and children that continues to shake our country to its core, men are coming together to talk about shattering the patriarchal and misogynistic ideals that fathers are passing onto their sons.

Let's face it, our fathers were modeled on their fathers, who were modeled on their fathers – and, these examples represented strong, masculine men who stopped at nothing to provide for their families. Admirable? But, these men were also the same men who were absent in the rearing of their children... absent in the instilling of good values and, lessons that would become necessary in today's society.

So, how do we correct the damage that has been done and, prevents more women from becoming victims of abuse?

As the international “16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence” campaign approaches, it is crucial for us to disrupt the toxic masculine superiority that plagues us and threatens the freedom of women in South Africa.

In an exclusive interview with Kgabo Legora, MiCasa's J'Something opens up about his difficult upbringing with an abusive father and, talks about how it shaped him as father. Listen as he talks about the importance of men calling each other out and, having the conversations that matter.

The problem is that, if we don't connect with one another, one to one, man to man, we can't sharpen one another.

J'Something, Lead singer – MiCasa

How do I become better than my dad? Not to say what he did was wrong, not to say what he did was bad but, he did to the best of his ability and with whatever reference that he had.

Kgabo Legora, Photographer – MiCasa

Discover how better men raise better kids: Listen to the podcast om Spotify and follow #SONofaSON on Twitter to join the conversation.


This article first appeared on 947 : Are men calling each other out? J'Something opens up about fatherhood


25 November 2019 11:25 AM
by
Tags:
Women abuse
16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children
16 days of activism
Femicide
Fatherhood
Femicide South Africa
absentee fathers
absent fathers
patriachy
father child relationship
podcast
father and daughters
state of fatherhood
Gender based abuse
Father and Son
gender based violence
podcasts
father
Son of a Son podcast

Trending

Checkers app let’s you buy groceries at normal prices – free delivery in an hour

Business Lifestyle

Cape Town is the greatest tourist city on Earth - Telegraph Travel Awards

Opinion Lifestyle Business

We will exhaust everything to find teens still missing at sea - NSRI CEO

Local

EWN Highlights

Dudu Myeni employing delaying tactics in 'delinquency' case - Outa

25 November 2019 5:12 PM

Pay up or we’ll pull the plug, Eskom tells 3 Free State municipalities

25 November 2019 4:41 PM

Lenasia community in shock after girl (5) dies in house fire

25 November 2019 3:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA