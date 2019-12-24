Nicholas Goliath: "There's just a lack of respect in the world"

Streaming issues? Report here
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement.
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge...
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy.
Meet the captain who led SA's women's ice hockey team to victory at world champs South Africa's women's ice hockey team claimed gold in division three at the recent World Championships in Bulgaria.
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in November 2019 (a fascinating lookback) These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as year started drawing to a close in 2019.
'Inspirational Blitzboks have taken game to a different level' - Bryan Habana The HSBC ambassador and former Springbok talks rugby and developing grassroots talent.
Kanya Cekeshe will have to comply with conditions set out by parole board - dept Freed student activist became eligible for parole after his sentence was reduced by 12 months, explains the Justice Department.
Casac welcomes rumoured arrests of Eskom and Transnet bigwigs in the new year According to reports, senior former Eskom and Transnet executives and directors could be arrested as early as January 2020.
AbaThembu King Dalindyebo walks free Jailed AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo is a free man after President Ramaphosa announced early prison releases last week.
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals.
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald's… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word "foodie"? Probably not McDonald's, but that's how it's pitching its McFlurries.
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don't bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber.
More than 150 shack fires in Cape Town this December Fire and Rescue Service's Jermaine Carelse says officials remain concerned about the spate of informal settlement fires.
CPF calls for gang ceasefire after man shot dead on Prince George Drive The Steenberg CPF says the bloodshed over this holiday period has been deplorable.
Capetonians raise enough money to cover funeral of slain Lavender Hill boy Thanks to the generosity of CapeTalk listeners and other locals, a struggling Lavender Hill family can bury their murdered child.
Nicholas Goliath: "There's just a lack of respect in the world" As a father, Nicholas Goliath believes in teaching his sons to respect boundaries and, to treat hold women in high regard.
Members of #ImStaying surprising waitrons with 100% tips for the holidays The Facebook group #ImStaying has almost one million members and many of them are getting behind a special Christmas challenge.
Why the old way of calculating 'dog years' misses the mark A mathematical biologist from the University of Bath in England explains why the "factor-of-seven" conversion rule isn't accurate.
Looming Moody's downgrade 'final nail in junk status coffin' - Mantshantsha South Africa is on the verge of junk status and Sikonathi Mantshantsha says Eskom and other SOEs need to get their act together.
Huawei banned from rolling out 5G in four countries The US government has banned American suppliers from exporting their components to Huawei, reports news outlet Deutsche Welle.
How do we make investment decisions in weird times? How do we make investment decisions in weird times? Some personal finance advice from a wealth manager.
Nicholas Goliath: "There's just a lack of respect in the world"

24 December 2019 7:42 AM
by
Tags:
Women abuse
16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children
16 days of activism
Femicide
Fatherhood
Femicide South Africa
absentee fathers
absent fathers
patriachy
father child relationship
podcast
father and daughters
state of fatherhood
Gender based abuse
Father and Son
gender based violence
podcasts
father
Son of a Son podcast
As a father, Nicholas Goliath believes in teaching his sons to respect boundaries and, to treat hold women in high regard.

Son of a Son is a new podcast series that takes a closer look at how fatherhood makes better men. The thought-provoking series featuring well-known personalities, examines how fathers are dealing with evolving gender roles and, raising kinder, better men and strong, independent women. The eight-part podcast series is hosted by father of four, Kgabo Legora. Be moved by the growing archive hosted on Life podcasts.

'Real men don't cry...' It's the all-too-familiar emotional shaming that boys have had to endure growing up with rigid fathers. It is only later in life, when repressed emotions and toxic masculinity begin to manifest as mental health issues that we realise how important it is for men to be in touch with their emotions.

As we united against violence against women and children — it is important to understand toxic masculinity and its relationship to violence, as well as the dangers of raising sons with repression. For this reason, Nicholas Goliath believes in laying a solid foundation of respect in the rearing of his sons.

In this episode, comedian and father of two, Nicholas Goliath talks to Kgabo Legora about the terrifying realities that come with raising sons in an age where respect has been lost and, so many South African women are falling victim to gender based violence. **Listen as he talks about teaching his sons to respect boundaries to ensure that they do not become perpetrators later in life.**

For me, the fear is raising a girl in these times where there's no respect... because I've got boys, I've got to raise these boys so that they don't end up on the list. They've got to understand boundaries, they've got to understand how to treat a woman.

Nicholas Goliath, Comedian

Discover how better men raise better kids: Listen to the podcast and follow #SONofaSON on Twitter to join the conversation.


This article first appeared on 702 : Nicholas Goliath: "There's just a lack of respect in the world"


mpho-popps-on-son-of-a-sonjpg

Fatherhood and daughters: Here's why Mpho Popps takes his daughter on dates

12 December 2019 7:39 AM

Mpho Popps shares his views about modelling to his daughter what a good relationship with a man should look like.

kabelo-thathe-on-son-of-a-sonjpg

"There's no monetary value on your presence as a dad"

9 December 2019 12:42 PM

Kabelo Thathe explains how his journey to fatherhood has helped him become the best dad that he can be.

son-of-a-son-702-thumbnail-bonganijpg

Bongani Bingwa: You make choices that'll have lasting consequences for your kids

5 December 2019 1:13 PM

Fatherhood is one of the most consequential things you can do in your life and, yet nobody expects you to be prepared for it.

donovan-thorne-on-son-of-a-sonjpg

Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening"

2 December 2019 12:51 PM

Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man.

son-of-a-son-702-thumbnail-austinjpg

'My dad was a part-timer' Austin Malema talks about being a present father

28 November 2019 1:59 PM

Austin Malema believes that teaching his son to be more expressive will help him deal with issues instead of reacting out anger.

jsomething-on-son-of-a-sonjpg

Are men calling each other out? J'Something opens up about fatherhood

25 November 2019 11:25 AM

J'Something shares his hopes for his young son, and how raising him to have confidence will ultimately contribute to society.

