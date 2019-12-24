Nicholas Goliath: "There's just a lack of respect in the world"
Son of a Son is a new podcast series that takes a closer look at how fatherhood makes better men. The thought-provoking series featuring well-known personalities, examines how fathers are dealing with evolving gender roles and, raising kinder, better men and strong, independent women. The eight-part podcast series is hosted by father of four, Kgabo Legora. Be moved by the growing archive hosted on Life podcasts.
'Real men don't cry...' It's the all-too-familiar emotional shaming that boys have had to endure growing up with rigid fathers. It is only later in life, when repressed emotions and toxic masculinity begin to manifest as mental health issues that we realise how important it is for men to be in touch with their emotions.
As we united against violence against women and children — it is important to understand toxic masculinity and its relationship to violence, as well as the dangers of raising sons with repression. For this reason, Nicholas Goliath believes in laying a solid foundation of respect in the rearing of his sons.
In this episode, comedian and father of two, Nicholas Goliath talks to Kgabo Legora about the terrifying realities that come with raising sons in an age where respect has been lost and, so many South African women are falling victim to gender based violence. **Listen as he talks about teaching his sons to respect boundaries to ensure that they do not become perpetrators later in life.**
For me, the fear is raising a girl in these times where there's no respect... because I've got boys, I've got to raise these boys so that they don't end up on the list. They've got to understand boundaries, they've got to understand how to treat a woman.Nicholas Goliath, Comedian
Discover how better men raise better kids: Listen to the podcast and follow #SONofaSON on Twitter to join the conversation.
This article first appeared on 702 : Nicholas Goliath: "There's just a lack of respect in the world"
More from Son of a Son with Kgabo Legora
Fatherhood and daughters: Here's why Mpho Popps takes his daughter on dates
Mpho Popps shares his views about modelling to his daughter what a good relationship with a man should look like.Read More
"There's no monetary value on your presence as a dad"
Kabelo Thathe explains how his journey to fatherhood has helped him become the best dad that he can be.Read More
Bongani Bingwa: You make choices that'll have lasting consequences for your kids
Fatherhood is one of the most consequential things you can do in your life and, yet nobody expects you to be prepared for it.Read More
Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening"
Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man.Read More
'My dad was a part-timer' Austin Malema talks about being a present father
Austin Malema believes that teaching his son to be more expressive will help him deal with issues instead of reacting out anger.Read More
Are men calling each other out? J'Something opens up about fatherhood
J'Something shares his hopes for his young son, and how raising him to have confidence will ultimately contribute to society.Read More