'My dad was a part-timer' Austin Malema talks about being a present father

Growing up, young boys were afraid to talk about their feelings, in fear of how their rigid fathers would react. As fathers, are we offering our children a platform to speak freely? Austin Malema believes in being present and that teaching his son to be more expressive will result in him becoming an emotionally stable man, able to deal with issues instead of reacting to the world out of a place of anger.

So, if all of our fathers drew what they knew from a certain point of reference… If we don't have fathers, what reference do we have other than today's society?

I would like the type of relationship (where) he shouldn't feel like I am talking down on him, that he can't talk to me because that's when you start realising the fears of having to... speak to someone about certain things - that's where they are developed. Austin Malema – Photographer

In this episode, Kgabo Legora talks to photographer and dad, Austin Malema opens up about growing up with an unsupportive, emotionally-absent father and, how it has motivated him to be a more present dad. Listen as he talks about encouraging his son to talk openly and, why it is important to shatter the old school mentality of fathers only being providers.

