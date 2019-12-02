Streaming issues? Report here
Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening"

2 December 2019 12:51 PM
by
Tags:
Women abuse
16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children
16 days of activism
Femicide
Fatherhood
Femicide South Africa
absentee fathers
absent fathers
patriachy
father child relationship
podcast
father and daughters
state of fatherhood
Gender based abuse
Father and Son
gender based violence
podcasts
father
Son of a Son podcast
Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man.

Son of a Son is a new podcast series that takes a closer look at how fatherhood makes better men. The thought-provoking series featuring well-known personalities, examines how fathers are dealing with evolving gender roles and, raising kinder, better men and strong, independent women. The eight-part podcast series is hosted by father of four, Kgabo Legora. Be moved by the growing archive hosted on Life podcasts.

When Donovan Thorne and his wife discovered that his daughter was diagnosed with a brain tumour, his friends and family rallied around them in support. Testament to his commitment to fatherhood, Donovan became determined to maintain a good mental space and, built a space in which his children have the freedom to breathe in a world filled with so much stress and anxiety.

"The best thing that could ever happen to a man is for him to have a daughter, because he's going to experience a ton load more of emotions that he could have never experienced in his life."

In a country plagued with brutal crimes against women, are men having conversations about the best way to raise daughters? As a dad to a daughter, Donovan is navigating the world and experiencing all the complex emotions that comes with being a woman — as well as confronting the social issues and fears that women face in their lifetimes.

In this episode, Director of Photography and father of two, Donovan Thorne chats with Kgabo Legora about the harrowing experience of discovering that his daughter had a brain tumour and later, his son's development of severe scoliosis as a result of a brachial plexus injury at birth. Listen as he talks about how it has changed the way he raises his children and, why he believes in creating a peaceful atmosphere in the home.

Young girls soften you, your daughters soften you, they can bring you to a place where you are, so emotional and so lovable... you would do anything for daughter.

Donovan Thorne, Director of Photography

One thing Michelle and I have always believed from the outset is that, if we could just teach our kids good manners, respect comes out of that.

Donovan Thorne, Director of Photography

Discover how better men raise better kids: Listen to the podcast and follow #SONofaSON on Twitter to join the conversation.


This article first appeared on 702 : Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening"


More from Son of a Son with Kgabo Legora

son-of-a-son-702-thumbnail-austinjpg

'My dad was a part-timer' Austin Malema talks about being a present father

28 November 2019 1:59 PM

Austin Malema believes that teaching his son to be more expressive will help him deal with issues instead of reacting out anger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

jsomething-on-son-of-a-sonjpg

Are men calling each other out? J'Something opens up about fatherhood

25 November 2019 11:25 AM

J'Something shares his hopes for his young son, and how raising him to have confidence will ultimately contribute to society.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

