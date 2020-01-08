Son of a Son is a new podcast series that takes a closer look at how fatherhood makes better men. The thought-provoking series featuring well-known personalities, examines how fathers are dealing with evolving gender roles and, raising kinder, better men and strong, independent women. The eight-part podcast series is hosted by father of four, Kgabo Legora. Be moved by the growing archive hosted on Life podcasts.

How do we become better fathers, to raise better children? The recurring theme within this podcast is the importance of fathers being present in the lives of their sons and daughters, something MiCasa trumpeter, Mo-T tries his best to do despite his hectic schedule.

Growing up as the son of Banza Kgasoane, the legendary trumpeter for Mango Groove, a young Mo-T and his siblings became accustomed to spending periods of time without his father, who regularly travelled the world with the popular band.

Reflecting on the lessons he learnt from his dad, Mo-T believes in being a hands-on father with his son and daughters despite leading the same lifestyle as his father did.

In this episode, Kgabo Legora talks to MiCasa's Trumpeter and father of three, Mo-T (Moshe Kgasoane) about his journey as a dad and how his late father shaped him as a father. Listen as he talks about the importance of being present in his children's lives.

I treasure those moments so much, just seeing my kids so happy... just being there for them, being present – that's so heartwarming for me. Mo-T, Trumpeter – MiCasa

Discover how better men raise better kids: Listen to the podcast and follow #SONofaSON on Twitter to join the conversation.

This article first appeared on 702 : MiCasa's Mo-T reflects on the lessons that fatherhood has taught him