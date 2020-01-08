MiCasa's Mo-T reflects on the lessons that fatherhood has taught him

Streaming issues? Report here
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:25
How close are South African-Iranian relations?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ebrahim Deen, Senior Researcher of the Afro-Middle East Centre
Tomorrow at 06:55
Right of Reply: Cape Town International
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Deon Cloete - Acting Group Executive: Airports Management at Airports Company SA (ACSA)
Tomorrow at 07:07
DA Mayor Out ANC and EFF in Tshwane
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Theo Venter
Tomorrow at 08:07
Iran refuses to Handover Black Box from Plane Crash
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paulla Slier - EWN Correspondent In Egypt
Tomorrow at 08:21
Emerging Economies: India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Director And Mellon Chair In Indian Studies at Centre for Indian Studies in Africa: University of Witwatersrand
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
Meet Boeta Cassiem, the legendary ice cream vendor who makes Newlands come alive Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem reflects on his amazing innings as the premier ice cream vendor at Newlands Stadium. 8 January 2020 12:46 PM
4-day Test cricket: Do we need it, or has the world gone completely bonkers? We’ve just seen an absolutely cracking five-day Test match, says Adam Gilchrist. Why change? It's all about the money. 8 January 2020 11:32 AM
SA cyclist Nic Dlamini in positive spirits and hasn't ruled out 2020 Olympic bid Nic Dlamini's calendar for the 2020 season will be decided after his medical team gives out a final prognosis later this week. 6 January 2020 4:25 PM
View all Sport
Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa awaits his fate after DA concludes probe The DA and the City of Tshwane's ethics committee looked into allegations of misconduct in the wake of the leaked audio recording. 7 January 2020 11:49 AM
New, tighter laws broaden grounds for exclusion from refugee status - Motsoaledi Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi explains the new, tougher laws for refugees and asylum seekers in South Africa. 6 January 2020 12:56 PM
Killing of Iranian general a symbolic act by US forces, says military expert Military expert Abel Esterhuyse offers his analysis following the killing of military commander Qasem Soleimani on Friday. 6 January 2020 10:09 AM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
SA's top 2019 matriculant, Madelein Dippenaar, opens up about her future plans 18-year-old Madelein Dippenaar has a bright future ahead of her. The top achiever shares her aspirations. 8 January 2020 4:58 PM
It's a joke to claim 81.3% matric pass rate, says Prof Jonathan Jansen Prof Jonathan Jansen maintains that the matric pass rate is not a good indicator of the health of the education system. 8 January 2020 1:41 PM
No political will to keep train commuters safe, bemoans union Transport union Untu claims that government authorities have failed to act and that the rapid rail police unit is not doing its jo... 8 January 2020 10:57 AM
View all Local
These organic sanitary products are changing the narrative around menstruation A local brand of organic and biodegradable sanitary products is determined to remove the shame around periods. 8 January 2020 3:50 PM
Hyundai Atos is the best budget car in South Africa – motoring journalist "They start at R159 900; cheaper than the Datsun Go. I’d much rather be in the Hyundai," says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 8 January 2020 3:33 PM
Banned 'blended orgasm' sex toy company wins two awards at CES "I nearly fell off my bed! I’ve never experienced a blended orgasm before and now I can’t go back," says beta-tester Emma (27). 8 January 2020 2:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Check your debit orders! Interrogate your debit orders. They often encompass more payments than you think. 8 January 2020 8:10 PM
Where can I find a job with or without a matric certificate? How can those without a certificate best prepare for the workspace? And those with certificates? What type of jobs are available? 8 January 2020 7:38 PM
Learning is a lifelong requirement now Tertiary education may no longer be enough 8 January 2020 7:10 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
World
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
arrow_forward
Entertainment

MiCasa's Mo-T reflects on the lessons that fatherhood has taught him

8 January 2020 10:01 AM
by
Tags:
Women abuse
16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children
16 days of activism
Femicide
Fatherhood
Femicide South Africa
absentee fathers
absent fathers
patriachy
father child relationship
podcast
father and daughters
state of fatherhood
Gender based abuse
Father and Son
gender based violence
podcasts
father
Son of a Son podcast
MiCasa's Trumpeter, Mo-T talks about the experience with fatherhood and how it's helped him become a better dad.

Son of a Son is a new podcast series that takes a closer look at how fatherhood makes better men. The thought-provoking series featuring well-known personalities, examines how fathers are dealing with evolving gender roles and, raising kinder, better men and strong, independent women. The eight-part podcast series is hosted by father of four, Kgabo Legora. Be moved by the growing archive hosted on Life podcasts.

How do we become better fathers, to raise better children? The recurring theme within this podcast is the importance of fathers being present in the lives of their sons and daughters, something MiCasa trumpeter, Mo-T tries his best to do despite his hectic schedule.

Growing up as the son of Banza Kgasoane, the legendary trumpeter for Mango Groove, a young Mo-T and his siblings became accustomed to spending periods of time without his father, who regularly travelled the world with the popular band.

Reflecting on the lessons he learnt from his dad, Mo-T believes in being a hands-on father with his son and daughters despite leading the same lifestyle as his father did.

In this episode, Kgabo Legora talks to MiCasa's Trumpeter and father of three, Mo-T (Moshe Kgasoane) about his journey as a dad and how his late father shaped him as a father. Listen as he talks about the importance of being present in his children's lives.

I treasure those moments so much, just seeing my kids so happy... just being there for them, being present – that's so heartwarming for me.

Mo-T, Trumpeter – MiCasa

Discover how better men raise better kids: Listen to the podcast and follow #SONofaSON on Twitter to join the conversation.


This article first appeared on 702 : MiCasa's Mo-T reflects on the lessons that fatherhood has taught him


8 January 2020 10:01 AM
by
Tags:
Women abuse
16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children
16 days of activism
Femicide
Fatherhood
Femicide South Africa
absentee fathers
absent fathers
patriachy
father child relationship
podcast
father and daughters
state of fatherhood
Gender based abuse
Father and Son
gender based violence
podcasts
father
Son of a Son podcast

More from Son of a Son with Kgabo Legora

nicholas-goliath-on-son-of-a-sonjpg

Nicholas Goliath: "There's just a lack of respect in the world"

24 December 2019 7:42 AM

As a father, Nicholas Goliath believes in teaching his sons to respect boundaries and, to hold women in high regard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mpho-popps-on-son-of-a-sonjpg

Fatherhood and daughters: Here's why Mpho Popps takes his daughter on dates

12 December 2019 7:39 AM

Mpho Popps shares his views about modelling to his daughter what a good relationship with a man should look like.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kabelo-thathe-on-son-of-a-sonjpg

"There's no monetary value on your presence as a dad"

9 December 2019 12:42 PM

Kabelo Thathe explains how his journey to fatherhood has helped him become the best dad that he can be.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

son-of-a-son-702-thumbnail-bonganijpg

Bongani Bingwa: You make choices that'll have lasting consequences for your kids

5 December 2019 1:13 PM

Fatherhood is one of the most consequential things you can do in your life and, yet nobody expects you to be prepared for it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

donovan-thorne-on-son-of-a-sonjpg

Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening"

2 December 2019 12:51 PM

Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

son-of-a-son-702-thumbnail-austinjpg

'My dad was a part-timer' Austin Malema talks about being a present father

28 November 2019 1:59 PM

Austin Malema believes that teaching his son to be more expressive will help him deal with issues instead of reacting out anger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

jsomething-on-son-of-a-sonjpg

Are men calling each other out? J'Something opens up about fatherhood

25 November 2019 11:25 AM

J'Something shares his hopes for his young son, and how raising him to have confidence will ultimately contribute to society.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

It's a joke to claim 81.3% matric pass rate, says Prof Jonathan Jansen

Local

Western Cape (home to SA's top three boffs) achieves 82.3% matric pass rate

Local

Fewer than 3 million South Africans pay 97% of all personal income tax

Business

EWN Highlights

After matric results, Gauteng govt to release performance of primary schools

8 January 2020 7:45 PM

Bail for Zimbabwe VP's wife accused of trying to kill husband

8 January 2020 7:34 PM

Trump says that Iran 'appears to be standing down'

8 January 2020 7:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA