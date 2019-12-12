Fatherhood and daughters: Here's why Mpho Popps takes his daughter on dates

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:20
Weather with Simon Gear
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Simon Gear
Today at 07:10
Con. Court says that Common Purpose doctrine does apply to rape cases
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Vuyolwethu Mntonintshi - Candidate Attorney at the Centre for Applied Legal Studies (CALS) in Wits university
Today at 07:45
Whats on in Cape Town today
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marco Wielander - Co-Founder of the Muizenberg Unity Jam
Veronica Paeper - Choreographer at ...
Today at 08:10
The western Cape finally has a police commissioner
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior Policing and Community Conflict Specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Today at 08:50
Cape Town sevens returns
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Cato Louw - Sports Reporter for EWN
Today at 09:21
Theater Talk with Marina Griebenow
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marina Griebenow
Today at 09:40
This day in History Competition
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Today at 09:50
Car Talk: Festive season car safety
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Naresh Maharaj - Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity.com
Tomorrow at 06:20
Weather
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Tomorrow at 06:40
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Tomorrow at 07:45
Whats on in Cape Town today
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Olivia Van den Heever - Marketing Manager at Shimmy Beach Club
Kyle Shepherd - Jazz pianist, composer and film score composer at ...
Tomorrow at 09:10
UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gavin Grey - UK Correspondent at EWN
Tomorrow at 09:20
The Movies
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gayle Edmunds - Movie critic at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 09:45
Music Feature: Kopano Jazz Ensemble
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Angus Hardcastle - Guitarist for the Kopano Jazz Ensemble
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Africa
See full line-up
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening" Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man. 2 December 2019 12:51 PM
'My dad was a part-timer' Austin Malema talks about being a present father Austin Malema believes that teaching his son to be more expressive will help him deal with issues instead of reacting out anger. 28 November 2019 1:59 PM
Next phase of Trump impeachment inquiry heads to judiciary committee After two weeks of public hearings, the impeachment process is expected to heat up as it shifts to the House Judiciary Committee. 26 November 2019 11:35 AM
View all World
'Cricket SA board has a lot to answer for' Daily Maverick's Craig Ray discusses the 'state of capture' in SA cricket, saying there are still massive problems ahead for CSA. 12 December 2019 4:58 PM
Is the 'sponsorless' Two Oceans Marathon being run into the ground? A founding member of Two Oceans has raised red flags about sponsorship issues, financial mismanagement and conflicts of interest. 12 December 2019 11:45 AM
'Power of the ocean forces you to be in the moment, everything else washes away' Roxy Davis runs a surf school in Muizenberg and she dedicates much of her time helping adaptive surfers. 9 December 2019 1:55 PM
View all Sport
Court orders City of Cape Town to stop harassing homeless people A High Court judge has extended an interdict stopping law enforcement officials from issuing fines and harassing homeless people. 13 December 2019 2:30 PM
Load shedding hampers Home Affairs services, but now back online we are assured Department of Home Affairs spokesperson, Siya Qoza, explains how the power outages affected services to verify identities. 13 December 2019 1:54 PM
Mkhwebane fails to dodge personal costs order linked to Estina 'whitewash' The High Court has dismissed the Public Protector's application for leave to appeal the Estina Dairy Farm report ruling. 13 December 2019 1:29 PM
View all Politics
‘South Africans are getting poorer and poorer because of politics’ SAA is a classic example, says Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes Investments. 4 December 2019 8:52 AM
Sars is going to destroy a R6.75 million mountain of clothes on Friday It feels immoral in a country where so many people are too poor to buy their own, bemoans The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield. 28 November 2019 1:31 PM
[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL! You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax. White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary. 27 November 2019 12:17 PM
View all Opinion
Court orders City of Cape Town to stop harassing homeless people A High Court judge has extended an interdict stopping law enforcement officials from issuing fines and harassing homeless people. 13 December 2019 2:30 PM
Mkhwebane fails to dodge personal costs order linked to Estina 'whitewash' The High Court has dismissed the Public Protector's application for leave to appeal the Estina Dairy Farm report ruling. 13 December 2019 1:29 PM
Holiday road trip ahead? City offering free vehicle safety checks until Friday CAR magazine technical consultant Nicol Louw runs through the vital checks you can get the experts to do and those to do yourself. 13 December 2019 1:26 PM
View all Local
Holiday road trip ahead? City offering free vehicle safety checks until Friday CAR magazine technical consultant Nicol Louw runs through the vital checks you can get the experts to do and those to do yourself. 13 December 2019 1:26 PM
Is juicing really better for you than eating foods whole? Food writer Andrea Burgener argues that while juicing can make a difference to your health, it's not necessarily in a positive way 12 December 2019 7:00 PM
Does your dog have behavioural problems? This could be why While obedience training can be taught to dogs of all ages, there's a small window period for when puppies must be socialised. 12 December 2019 4:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Eskom saboteurs are the empty suits that are running SA - Sikonathi Mantshantsha The Daily Maverick's Sikonathi Mantshantsha says government leadership is truly to blame for the current Eskom mess. 13 December 2019 2:05 PM
Donald Trump’s new SA ambassador Lana Marks talks trade, rugby and impeachment Refilwe Moloto interviews Marks on her first visit to Cape Town since taking up her new role. 13 December 2019 10:37 AM
Reserve Bank Governer: Our task is not to bail out Eskom or any SOEs Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago highlights responsibilities of Reserve Bank and why interest rates are a tool not policy objective. 13 December 2019 8:37 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
World
arrow_forward
Entertainment
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Fatherhood and daughters: Here's why Mpho Popps takes his daughter on dates

12 December 2019 7:39 AM
by
Tags:
Women abuse
16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children
16 days of activism
Patriarchy
Femicide
Fatherhood
Femicide South Africa
absentee fathers
absent fathers
father child relationship
podcast
father and daughters
state of fatherhood
Gender based abuse
Father and Son
gender based violence
podcasts
father
Son of a Son podcast
Mpho Popps shares his views about modelling to his daughter what a good relationship with a man should look like.

Son of a Son is a new podcast series that takes a closer look at how fatherhood makes better men. The thought-provoking series featuring well-known personalities, examines how fathers are dealing with evolving gender roles and, raising kinder, better men and strong, independent women. The eight-part podcast series is hosted by father of four, Kgabo Legora. Be moved by the growing archive hosted on Life podcasts.

How do fathers influence the lives of their daughters? Throughout this podcast, the overarching theme encompassed conversations that were centred around the importance of a dad's presence in his son's life: the impact that a present and engaged father figure has on his son as he navigates the different roles that he will be required to play in his lifetime.

Equally important, is the role that fathers assume in the lives of their daughters — an influence that will model what a good relationship with a man should look like and, that will have a positive effect on her self-esteem and self-worth.

As father to a daughter, Mpho Popps Modikoane sets the bar high by modeling a shining example of the kind of man his daughter should consider dating later in her life. To achieve this, he takes his daughter on dates: dresses up in a suit, opens the car door, pulls out a chair and, talk to her about things that are important to her.

"It's our time... That time is important."

In this episode, Comedian, Mpho Popps Modikoane talks to Kgabo Legora about why the biggest worry as a dad to a daughter, is boys. Listen as he talks about modelling the type of man that he would like his daughter to date and, raising a son that any woman would hope to meet at some point.

There was nothing scarier than finding out that I was going to be a dad... It was a wake-up call for me.

Mpho Popps Modikoane, Comedian

I can't be the dad who pulls out a shotgun and intimidates my daughter's boyfriends and does all these things... like the classical scene you see in Bad Boys. I can't be that dad.

Mpho Popps Modikoane, Comedian

I feel like our parents were a shell-shocked... because they lived in a system that made their parents become a certain way.

Mpho Popps Modikoane, Comedian

Discover how better men raise better kids: Listen to the podcast and follow #SONofaSON on Twitter to join the conversation.


This article first appeared on 702 : Fatherhood and daughters: Here's why Mpho Popps takes his daughter on dates


12 December 2019 7:39 AM
by
Tags:
Women abuse
16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children
16 days of activism
Patriarchy
Femicide
Fatherhood
Femicide South Africa
absentee fathers
absent fathers
father child relationship
podcast
father and daughters
state of fatherhood
Gender based abuse
Father and Son
gender based violence
podcasts
father
Son of a Son podcast

More from Son of a Son with Kgabo Legora

kabelo-thathe-on-son-of-a-sonjpg

"There's no monetary value on your presence as a dad"

9 December 2019 12:42 PM

Kabelo Thathe explains how his journey to fatherhood has helped him become the best dad that he can be.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

son-of-a-son-702-thumbnail-bonganijpg

Bongani Bingwa: You make choices that'll have lasting consequences for your kids

5 December 2019 1:13 PM

Fatherhood is one of the most consequential things you can do in your life and, yet nobody expects you to be prepared for it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

donovan-thorne-on-son-of-a-sonjpg

Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening"

2 December 2019 12:51 PM

Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

son-of-a-son-702-thumbnail-austinjpg

'My dad was a part-timer' Austin Malema talks about being a present father

28 November 2019 1:59 PM

Austin Malema believes that teaching his son to be more expressive will help him deal with issues instead of reacting out anger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

jsomething-on-son-of-a-sonjpg

Are men calling each other out? J'Something opens up about fatherhood

25 November 2019 11:25 AM

J'Something shares his hopes for his young son, and how raising him to have confidence will ultimately contribute to society.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom saboteurs are the empty suits that are running SA - Sikonathi Mantshantsha

Business

Daniel Radcliffe plays anti-apartheid hero in new film - Mzansi isn't having it

Entertainment

'It's very difficult to imagine the EFF without Mr Malema'

Politics

EWN Highlights

Kaunda: People at risk of future disasters if they build in dangerous zones

13 December 2019 8:52 PM

Ruthless Blitzboks overpower Japan's Brave Blossoms in CT opener

13 December 2019 8:27 PM

Zimbabwe president calls for dissidents in his party to be ‘flushed out’

13 December 2019 7:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA