Fatherhood and daughters: Here's why Mpho Popps takes his daughter on dates

How do fathers influence the lives of their daughters? Throughout this podcast, the overarching theme encompassed conversations that were centred around the importance of a dad's presence in his son's life: the impact that a present and engaged father figure has on his son as he navigates the different roles that he will be required to play in his lifetime.

Equally important, is the role that fathers assume in the lives of their daughters — an influence that will model what a good relationship with a man should look like and, that will have a positive effect on her self-esteem and self-worth.

As father to a daughter, Mpho Popps Modikoane sets the bar high by modeling a shining example of the kind of man his daughter should consider dating later in her life. To achieve this, he takes his daughter on dates: dresses up in a suit, opens the car door, pulls out a chair and, talk to her about things that are important to her.

"It's our time... That time is important."

In this episode, Comedian, Mpho Popps Modikoane talks to Kgabo Legora about why the biggest worry as a dad to a daughter, is boys. Listen as he talks about modelling the type of man that he would like his daughter to date and, raising a son that any woman would hope to meet at some point.

There was nothing scarier than finding out that I was going to be a dad... It was a wake-up call for me. Mpho Popps Modikoane, Comedian

I can't be the dad who pulls out a shotgun and intimidates my daughter's boyfriends and does all these things... like the classical scene you see in Bad Boys. I can't be that dad. Mpho Popps Modikoane, Comedian

I feel like our parents were a shell-shocked... because they lived in a system that made their parents become a certain way. Mpho Popps Modikoane, Comedian

