Numsa serves SAA with secondary strike notice at Air Chefs

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has served South African Airways (SAA) with a secondary strike notice at Air Chefs.

This comes after negotiations broke down on Tuesday.

The unions have been on strike for the past five days demanding an 8% increase while SAA said it could only afford a 5.9% pay hike.

Speaking o Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show, Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says talks broke down when they thought they were making progress.

We had secured 6.5% on the table together with a confirmation of the establishment of a task team which was going to have the power to deal with erroneous contracts which are actually the reason SAA is in financial crisis. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa

They were going to renew, investigate or cancel contracts in order to find a way to save the airline costs. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa

This is the proposal that was given to us and which we were preparing to accept when literally at the eleventh-hour management withdrew the offer and claimed they didn't have money. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa

Hlubi-Majola says their members at Air Chefs want to join the strike.

The secondary strike is not one that happens in 48 hours, it takes usually about seven days. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa

