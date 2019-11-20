Numsa serves SAA with secondary strike notice at Air Chefs
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has served South African Airways (SAA) with a secondary strike notice at Air Chefs.
This comes after negotiations broke down on Tuesday.
The unions have been on strike for the past five days demanding an 8% increase while SAA said it could only afford a 5.9% pay hike.
Speaking o Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show, Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says talks broke down when they thought they were making progress.
We had secured 6.5% on the table together with a confirmation of the establishment of a task team which was going to have the power to deal with erroneous contracts which are actually the reason SAA is in financial crisis.Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa
They were going to renew, investigate or cancel contracts in order to find a way to save the airline costs.Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa
This is the proposal that was given to us and which we were preparing to accept when literally at the eleventh-hour management withdrew the offer and claimed they didn't have money.Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa
Hlubi-Majola says their members at Air Chefs want to join the strike.
The secondary strike is not one that happens in 48 hours, it takes usually about seven days.Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : Numsa serves SAA with secondary strike notice at Air Chefs
