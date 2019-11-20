Streaming issues? Report here
'Irregular expenditure increased by R62.6bn and Free State gets no clean audits'

20 November 2019 1:34 PM
by
Tags:
irregular expenditure
Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu
EWN parliamentary correspondent Gaye Davis gives an update on the Kimi Makwetu's audit results of government departments.

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu on Wednesday released the 2018/19 national and provincial audit outcomes.

Makwetu held a press briefing and says the audit results for these departments were disappointing.

RELATED: A-G explains how some municipalities get clean audits

Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show chats to EWN parliamentary correspondent Gaye Davis to weigh in on the Auditor-General's report.

Makwetu has labelled the national and provincial audit outcomes as disappointing. He called on government leaders to halt this behaviour and take urgent steps to restore accountability and stop the mismanagement of public funds.

Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent - EWN

She adds that the Auditor-General's office probed 770 national and provincial departments and entities as well as 14 state-owned enterprises.

Irregular expenditures increased to R62.6 billion from R52 billion last year. Unauthorised expenditure has come down slightly but it remains high at R1.6 billion and fruitless and wasteful expenditure continues to rise

Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent - EWN

The improvements that have been promised to Makwetu that departments will do better have not materialised, Davis reports.

The Free State is the only province that failed to get a single clean audit and he says that is concerning.

Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent - EWN

Listen below to the full conversation:


This article first appeared on 702 : 'Irregular expenditure increased by R62.6bn and Free State gets no clean audits'


Share this:
